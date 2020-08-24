Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Oportun Financial Corporation    OPRT

OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(OPRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oportun named one of Bay Area's top workplaces for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace in 2020 by the Bay Area News Group. Oportun ranked 28th overall for Mid-Sized Companies. Oportun has been named a top place to work by regional or national publications in each of the last six years.

The Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey that measures multiple aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Oportun employees throughout its Bay Area offices and retail locations participated in the survey.

“We are honored by this recognition and its validation of our relentless pursuit to create an innovative, inclusive, and collaborative workplace that both challenges and rewards our team members,” said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. “Now more than ever, we remain deeply committed to supporting our teams in a shared mission to improve the lives of our customers, and also as members of the communities in which they work and live.”

As a high-growth, mission-driven provider of inclusive, affordable financial services, Oportun leverages a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technologies to effectively lend money to low- to-moderate-income individuals and advance financial inclusion for the 100 million people in the United States shut out of the financial mainstream.

Since 2006, Oportun has lent over $9 billion through over 3.8 million affordable loans that have saved customers an estimated $1.7 billion in interest and fees, according to a study commissioned by Oportun and conducted by the Financial Health Network, a leading nonprofit authority on consumer financial health.

This recognition follows Oportun’s recent honor as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020, the Best Consumer Lending Product at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and named a Time magazine Genius Company as one of 50 businesses inventing the future. 

About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers in English and Spanish, online and over the phone in 29 states, and in-person at more than 330 retail locations across 9 of those states.

For more information, please visit Oportun.com.

PRESS CONTACT
George Gonzalez
650-769-0441
George.Gonzalez@oportun.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:01pOportun named one of Bay Area's top workplaces for 2020
GL
08/07OPORTUN FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/06OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08/06Oportun and DolEx to form strategic fintech lending partnership
GL
08/06Oportun Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/28OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/28Oportun to cap new loan originations at an “all-in” 36% APR
GL
07/16Oportun to report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6..
GL
07/08OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Results..
AQ
07/08Oportun Provides Business Update
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 580 M - -
Net income 2020 -53,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 352 M 352 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 971
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oportun Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,08 $
Last Close Price 12,87 $
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raul Vazquez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Jenkins Chief Operations Officer & GM-Personal Loans
Jonathan Aaron Coblentz CFO, Treasurer & Chief Administrative Officer
David A. Needham Chief Technology Officer
R. Neil Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPORTUN FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%352
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%27 130
ORIX CORPORATION-28.88%15 223
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-41.56%15 189
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-33.60%13 958
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED59.18%6 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group