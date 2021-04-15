Log in
Oportun to report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021

04/15/2021
SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT) will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after market close. Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-9208 (toll-free) or 201-493-6784 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.oportun.com for one year.

About Oportun 
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. For more information, please visit www.oportun.com.

Investor Contact
Nils Erdmann
650-810-9074
ir@oportun.com

Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
650-769-9414
usher.lieberman@oportun.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
