NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading wealth manager, investment bank, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY ), today announced the continued expansion of its international financial advisor business with the addition of Tatiana Zurek to its Coral Gables office in southern Florida. She will report to Guillermo Vega, Branch Manager, Managing Director-Investments.

Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of the Private Client Division, said, "We are delighted to welcome Tatiana to our new state-of-the-art, multi-use facility in Coral Gables, which we recently opened to further support our accelerated growth in this fast-growing financial services hub. Tatiana's extensive experience focused on markets such as Central and South America demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting the unique needs of the international financial advisor community, including their ultra-high net worth individual and institutional client relationships."

Prior to joining Oppenheimer, Zurek served at Merrill Lynch for 23 years. Her practice focuses on delivering a client-centric, advisory-based approach that utilizes an array of products and services to meet the needs of her sophisticated clientele. These include – but are not limited to – individual equities, fixed income, both active and passive disciplines and select private investments for qualified clients.

"I am thrilled to join Oppenheimer, an institution that I have long admired for its entrepreneurialism, open architecture, focus on the offshore markets and strong support for financial advisors," Zurek said. "The Coral Gables office, in particular, stood out to me for its large concentration of international financial professionals, high percentage of women on the advisory team and reputation for attracting the best talent in the area."

More than 30 financial advisors are currently based in the Coral Gables office. Its wide array of sophisticated client solutions encompasses corporate and executive services, investment solutions and tactical allocations, financial planning and retirement planning, as well as trust services and estate planning.

"Tatiana's expertise makes her an ideal addition to the Coral Gables team," Vega said. "Like many of our colleagues here, she combines a keen awareness of capital markets with an exceptional ability to create positive financial outcomes for both institutional and ultra-high-net-worth clients based in Latin America and beyond."

