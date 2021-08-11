Oppenheimer : Analyst 'Crushes' Bike-a-Thon to Help Raise Millions for Cancer Research

This past weekend, Oppenheimer analyst Robert (Bobby) Lewis took part in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a 192-mile fundraising bike-a-thon. Bobby and his team, the 'CRUS11TOUR' cycled in honor of their late loved one, David (Davey) Hovey.
Pictured above:Analyst Bobby Lewis (Middle) and fellow CRUS11TOUR team members crossing the finish line at the 2021 Pan-Mass Challenge.
At the age of 25, Davey was diagnosed with Stage IV Glioblastoma Multiforme, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. The fundraising efforts from the ride directly benefit and support the doctors and their research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, where Davey received treatment.
Bobby explains, 'I'm a proud supporter of the PMC because it is leading a charge to beat cancer. 100% of rider-raised revenue goes directly to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's tireless commitment to finding a cure. Glioblastoma Multiforme is a very rare form of cancer: research funds, and support in general is extremely limited. Money raised goes into two funds designated for brain cancer research, which have been established at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.'
Pictured above: Team CRUS11TOUR at the finish line of the Pan-Mass Challenge in 2019.
The 'Crushtour' was the name Davey often gave to his courageous 16-month battle against the disease as he had every intention of 'crushing' his tumor. The team name 'CRUS11TOUR' includes a reference to the jersey number (11) Davey wore his senior year at St. Lawrence University, where he captained the lacrosse team.
Davey was my role-model. Growing up as the oldest sibling in a family of three boys, I never had a big brother to look up to. Davey often filled this gap for me. I still to this day try to emulate my behavior and demeanor after his own. Whether it was on the golf course, lacrosse field, or at our beloved Chatham Squire, Davey was always glowing, and his aura latched on to all those that surrounded him.
Bobby Lewis
Davey left behind a loving family and many close friends, all of who have vowed to keep his legacy alive. Davey's strength and competitive spirit have motivated many to raise money for important brain cancer research, specifically being conducted by Dr. David Reardon and his team at Dana Farber. So far this year the team has raised $497,895.66, and since 2018, they have raised a cumulative $2.6 million (and counting) through this single event.
To learn more and support the team, please click here.
