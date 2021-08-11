Oppenheimer : Analyst 'Crushes' Bike-a-Thon to Help Raise Millions for Cancer Research

This past weekend, Oppenheimer analyst Robert (Bobby) Lewis took part in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a 192-mile fundraising bike-a-thon. Bobby and his team, the 'CRUS11TOUR' cycled in honor of their late loved one, David (Davey) Hovey.

Pictured above:Analyst Bobby Lewis (Middle) and fellow CRUS11TOUR team members crossing the finish line at the 2021 Pan-Mass Challenge.

At the age of 25, Davey was diagnosed with Stage IV Glioblastoma Multiforme, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. The fundraising efforts from the ride directly benefit and support the doctors and their research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, where Davey received treatment.

Bobby explains, 'I'm a proud supporter of the PMC because it is leading a charge to beat cancer. 100% of rider-raised revenue goes directly to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's tireless commitment to finding a cure. Glioblastoma Multiforme is a very rare form of cancer: research funds, and support in general is extremely limited. Money raised goes into two funds designated for brain cancer research, which have been established at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.'