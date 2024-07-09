Kumar Brings Extensive Financial Services Experience to Lead a Four-Person Team that Reflects Oppenheimer Research's Commitment to FinTech and Payments

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today the appointment of Rayna Kumar as Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the Financial Technology sector. She will lead a four-person team from Oppenheimer's New York office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rayna to the firm and look forward to her team's expert coverage of Fintech and Payments," said John Hellier, Senior Managing Director, Head of Equities for Oppenheimer. "Her depth of knowledge, experience, relationships and established following in the marketplace will provide an advantage to Oppenheimer's clients in this dynamic and complex sector."

Kumar has deep expertise in the payments ecosystem, encompassing everything from merchant acquirers, card networks, credit services, payments software platforms and bank technology to payroll, money transfer, issuer processor and IT services. Her coverage also involves the impact of fast evolving fields such as artificial intelligence, emerging payment systems and embedded finance.

She most recently served as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at UBS, where she was Head of Payments, Processors & IT Services Equity Research. Previously, Kumar was a Managing Director in this sector at Evercore ISI.

She began her career at Ernst & Young in Structured Finance. Kumar received a B.S. from Boston College in Finance & Computer Science and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

"Rayna's hiring is part of a significant expansion in Oppenheimer's commitment to the Fintech sector," said William Bird, Director of Equity Research and Head of Thematic Research at Oppenheimer. "The space is producing significant innovation, disruption and efficiencies across payments, banking, asset management and insurance. As the sector undergoes rapid innovation and disruption, this necessitates expert analysis to help our clients stay ahead of the curve."

"I am honored to join Oppenheimer Research and begin leading my team in its enhanced coverage of Fintech and Payments," Kumar said. "Continued innovation and ongoing disruption created by incumbents and emerging Fintech companies are providing ample investment opportunities in the space, making access to rigorous analysis of the companies involved a must-have for investors. I am dedicated to ensuring that Oppenheimer provides such insights and capabilities for its clients."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

