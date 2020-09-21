Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. : Continues Growth Of Its Global Fixed Income Group With Seven Experienced Hires Added To The Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced seven new senior additions, encompassing positions across the group's line of products and services.

Global Fixed Income's new hires encompass five new Managing Directors, including Si Lund on the High Yield Research and Sales desk, John Covello on the Investment Grade Fixed Income Trading desk, Jordan Konicek on the Emerging Markets Institutional Sales desk, Ayham Zekra on the Institutional Fixed Income Sales desk in London and Hanford Mau in the Municipal Bond department. Additionally, the group named two new Executive Directors, with Joe Curley on the Municipal Bond Trading desk, and Smahane Grimeh on the Rates Strategy and Sales desk.

Peter Albano, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Fixed Income, who also serves as a member of Oppenheimer's Management Committee, said, "We are thrilled to welcome such seasoned and skilled professionals to our team. More than ever, success in fixed income is driven by the delivery of exceptional capabilities and expertise that drive greater mind share, wallet share and market share. Our ability to align strategy, operations, and technology to seamlessly identify, hire and onboard top talent in the face of unprecedented global disruption underscores our leadership position in fixed income. Equally important, we look forward to leveraging our new hires to capture multiple significant growth opportunities through close collaboration with other business lines across Oppenheimer, including Investment Banking and Public Finance."

This most recent expansion of the Global Fixed Income team aligns with Oppenheimer's broader strategy of leveraging deep sector experience across key asset classes, in order to successfully execute transactions on behalf of corporate clients and institutional investors.

The new hires also reflect the efficacy of Oppenheimer's virtual recruiting process, established earlier this year, enabling the seamless addition of high-value talent throughout the world, despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

So far this year, the firm has made senior-level hires in the Private Client Division, Public Finance Investment Banking, the Financial Institutions Group and Global Technology Investment Banking, and the Life Sciences research team of the Equities Division, with more to come in Oppenheimer's robust recruitment pipeline for 2020.

Mr. Lund, Mr. Covello, Ms. Grimeh and Mr. Mau are based in New York. Mr. Curley is headquartered in Boston, Mr. Konicek is in Newport Beach, California, while Mr. Zekra is based in London.

