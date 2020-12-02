Oppenheimer : Continues Strategic Buildout Of Debt Capital Markets Group With Appointment Of Guillaume Petitgas As Managing Director, Based In London, United Kingdom

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer"), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the continued build-out of its Debt Capital Markets Group leadership team within the firm's Investment Banking business with the appointment of Guillaume Petitgas as a Managing Director. Mr. Petitgas will be based in London and will report to Max Lami, European Chief Executive, and John Tonelli, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets, based in New York.

Mr. Petitgas joins Oppenheimer with over 15 years' experience in Emerging Markets debt issuance. He will be the lead originator for Debt Capital Market (DCM) transactions across CEEMEA, with a focus on Emerging Markets, and will work closely with Mr. Tonelli.

Mr. Petitgas started his investment banking career at BNP Paribas before moving on to Merrill Lynch, where he focused on CEEMEA Debt Capital Market origination. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, he spent 10 years at HSBC where he was the Head of Emerging Markets, Europe & Africa, Debt Capital Markets, based in London.

Mr. Tonelli said, "We are thrilled to welcome Guillaume to our global Debt Capital Markets team. His respected industry insight, experience and relationships strengthen our global DCM capabilities, most notably in CEEMEA, where Guillaume has been originating transactions for over 15 years."

Mr. Lami added, "Guillaume brings a wealth of expertise in the Debt Capital Markets space and, together with his background and track record, will give Oppenheimer the opportunity to further strengthen its franchise in Emerging EMEA and frontier markets."

Mr. Petitgas holds an MSc from the Aix-Marseille Graduate School of Management (France), an MA from the University of Warwick (UK) and a BA from Exeter University (UK).

