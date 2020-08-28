Log in
Oppenheimer : Doron Barness Named Senior Managing Director

08/28/2020 | 09:09am EDT
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Names Doron Barness Senior Managing Director, Reflecting Growth of Cash Equities Trading and Distribution Team
Promotion of Barness Reflects Key Role in Aligning Relationships, Services, Products and Research to Reinforce Oppenheimer's Leadership in Equities

NEW YORK, August 26, 2020 - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ('Oppenheimer'), a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the promotion of Doron Barness to Senior Managing Director, effective immediately. Mr. Barness, whose title elevation reflects his success as Global Head of Cash Equites Trading and Distribution, will continue to lead this function while reporting directly to John Hellier, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities.

Mr. Hellier, who also serves as a member of Oppenheimer's Management Committee, said, 'We congratulate Doron on his promotion to Senior Managing Director, reflecting his energy, focus, and vision. Doron's leadership has elevated and strengthened the delivery of a truly best-in-class combination of services and products to the institutional clients we serve around the world. '

Mr. Barness leads a team of 75 professionals across multiple locations around the world, directing distribution for Oppenheimer's premier research product and the channels through which the firm's institutional equity clients transact on a day-to-day basis.

Mr. Barness said, 'I'm grateful to Oppenheimer for this recognition. It's been a privilege to work with such a talented team in Equities and throughout the firm to develop and deliver a premiere research, corporate access, and execution platform to our clients. I look forward to the Firm's further growth and success.'

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 13:08:02 UTC
