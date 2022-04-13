Oppenheimer : Employees Send Necessities and Toys Directly to Ukrainian Children

Oppenheimer's Stamford branch supported a large effort to donate toys and necessities that will be shipped directly to Poland for Ukrainian refugees. The CEO of Realty ONE Group, Kuba Jewgieniew, sponsored this effort. Kuba is from Poland and his wife is from Ukraine. They opened donation centers throughout the country, are paying for the shipping costs to Poland, and are distributing the boxes directly to the children there.

Witnessing the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine has sparked heartbreak and a strong desire to help. In Stamford, CT, that desire translated into a drive to collect everything from clothes and food to toys for the young children, many of whom have been seen in the media clutching the one doll or stuffed animal they were able to keep.

Senior Director Katie McCarthy Lombardo came across this effort through social media and the request to participate in this simple act of kindness resonated with her. As she puts it, "This gave me a path to help - and as it turns out, many others were ready to join the effort." Katie reached out to colleagues and clients, collected donations from local grammar schools, and even organized a donation center on the front porch of her home. She collected over 1,000 boxes, all of which will be shipped directly to Poland to be distributed to refugees.

Katie reminds us all about the positive impact even small acts of selflessness can make. She adds, "We may not be able to solve the big problems the world is facing right now, but we can have a positive impact. My heart has been breaking for weeks and I can only hope that these donations make a difference in the life of someone who is suffering. These efforts would not have been made possible without the support of the Oppenheimer Management Team in Stamford and Southbury."