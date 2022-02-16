Oppenheimer : From a Family Business to Her Own Practice

Oppenheimer's Joan Gilchrist named as a 2022 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State

Founder of The Gilchrist Group, Executive Director - Investments, Joan Gilchrist, is not a stranger to the spotlight. After joining Oppenheimer in 1981, Joan went on to become the youngest Senior Vice President in the history of the firm in 1983. Flash forward to 2021, where Joan was selected as a Best in State Wealth Advisor by Forbes/Shook, ranking at #53 in the state of Illinois. Joan has also been selected by Forbes/Shook as a Top Women's Wealth Advisor in America for three consecutive years, including 2022.

Joan's journey with investments began at her family business. An interest in broadening her investment scope was on the forefront of her mind, although ultimately deciding not to study finance in college. After joining Oppenheimer, Joan recalls, "Back in 1981, being an investment advisor was very different than it is today; stock brokers used to call prospective clients with the hot stock tip of the day. I saw a need to provide financial goal-oriented advice, and I wanted to help clients map out a plan for financial success. The idea of developing a financial plan and asset allocation were radical terms back then."

Inspired by the Thomas Jefferson quote, "I am a great believer in luck. The harder I work; the luckier I get," Joan knew that to make a difference in an industry historically dominated by men, she would have to work harder than most. She adds, "I sought to distinguish myself by knowing more about complex financial transactions and unique financial solutions as well. I was propelled by the idea that if I worked hard enough (along with a little serendipity) I would succeed."

