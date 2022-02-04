Oppenheimer : Helping New Yorkers Stay Warm this Winter

Oppenheimer Employees Support the Coalition for the Homeless

The employees of New York City's Chrysler East Branch, led by Chad Allen, teamed up this winter to care for the homeless who are contending with freezing temperatures. Employees gathered to donate and organize "Warm Care Packages" that included blankets, hats, winter gloves, socks, water, and sanitary wipes.

Together this team created over 100 bags and arranged to have the Coalition for the Homeless pick up the donations for distribution. The organization is the nation's oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families. The Coalition for the Homeless has developed and implemented humane, cost-effective strategies to end mass homelessness in New York City: every day, the Coalition's 11 frontline programs help more than 3,500 men, women and children survive immediate crises and put them on the path to long-term stability.

Oppenheimer is proud of the team that came together to support and care for their local community, and hopes that our contribution adds to the larger effort to make a difference for our neighbors in need.