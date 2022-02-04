Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPY   US6837971042

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.

(OPY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oppenheimer : Helping New Yorkers Stay Warm this Winter

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oppenheimer Employees Support the Coalition for the Homeless

The employees of New York City's Chrysler East Branch, led by Chad Allen, teamed up this winter to care for the homeless who are contending with freezing temperatures. Employees gathered to donate and organize "Warm Care Packages" that included blankets, hats, winter gloves, socks, water, and sanitary wipes.

Together this team created over 100 bags and arranged to have the Coalition for the Homeless pick up the donations for distribution. The organization is the nation's oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families. The Coalition for the Homeless has developed and implemented humane, cost-effective strategies to end mass homelessness in New York City: every day, the Coalition's 11 frontline programs help more than 3,500 men, women and children survive immediate crises and put them on the path to long-term stability.

Oppenheimer is proud of the team that came together to support and care for their local community, and hopes that our contribution adds to the larger effort to make a difference for our neighbors in need.

To learn more about the Coalition for the Homeless, or to donate now please click here.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.
04:16pOPPENHEIMER : Helping New Yorkers Stay Warm this Winter
PU
01/31OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/28Oppenheimer Holdings Q4 Earnings, Revenue Fall
MT
01/28OPPENHEIMER : Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2021 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
01/28OPPENHEIMER : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2021 Earnings
PR
01/28Earnings Flash (OPY) OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS Reports Q4 Revenue $365.1M
MT
01/28Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Announces Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, Payable on..
CI
01/28Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
01/28Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 384 M - -
Net income 2021 159 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,96x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 524 M 524 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 898
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert Grinsfelder Lowenthal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Lowenthal President
Jeffrey J. Alfano CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
A. Winn Oughtred Independent Director
William Ehrhardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.-9.27%524
MORGAN STANLEY4.21%181 258
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.70%168 055
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.19%119 714
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-6.85%47 247
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.2.70%28 407