NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm") today reported net income of $11.1 million or $1.07 basic earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with net income of $22.4 million or $2.04 basic earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(a) was $16.1 million or $1.56 basic earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023, after excluding $5.0 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $308.3 million compared to revenue of $313.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1.7%.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $30.2 million or $2.81 basic earnings per share compared with net income of $32.4 million or $2.77 basic earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted net income(a) was $43.2 million or $4.02 basic earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, after excluding $13.0 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.2 billion compared to revenue of $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 12.4%.

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated)

4Q-23 4Q-22 FY-23 FY-22 Revenue $ 308,289 $ 313,580 $ 1,248,825 $ 1,110,941 Compensation Expense $ 193,196 $ 197,683 $ 782,396 $ 740,827 Non-compensation Expense $ 97,261 $ 85,625 $ 419,659 $ 324,560 Pre-Tax Income $ 17,832 $ 30,272 $ 46,770 $ 45,554 Income Taxes Provision $ 6,236 $ 7,885 $ 16,498 $ 13,444 Net Income (1) $ 11,100 $ 22,413 $ 30,179 $ 32,351 Adjusted Net Income (1)(a) $ 16,100 N/A $ 43,179 N/A Earnings Per Share (Basic) (1) $ 1.07 $ 2.04 $ 2.81 $ 2.77 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Basic) (1)(a) $ 1.56 N/A $ 4.02 N/A Earnings Per Share (Diluted) (1) $ 0.98 $ 1.87 $ 2.59 $ 2.57 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted) (1)(a) $ 1.42 N/A $ 3.71 N/A Book Value Per Share $ 76.72 $ 72.41 $ 76.72 $ 72.41 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2) $ 59.54 $ 56.91 $ 59.54 $ 56.91 (1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Represents preliminary book value less goodwill and intangible assets divided by number of shares outstanding

Highlights

Increased revenues for the full year 2023 due to record bank deposit sweep income and margin interest income and substantially higher fixed income sales and trading revenues than prior year

Reduced net income and earnings per share for the fourth quarter largely reflected fewer investment banking transactions and regulatory charges

Higher non-compensation expenses for the full year 2023 mostly attributable to the impact of significant legal costs and an accrual for a regulatory settlement

Client assets under administration and under management were both at higher levels compared with the prior quarter and year end

The Company repurchased 900,518 shares of Class A non-voting common stock during the full year 2023 at an average price of $39.00 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program and "Dutch Auction" tender offer, which resulted in 10,186,783 shares of Class A non-voting common stock remaining outstanding as of December 31, 2023

Book value per share reached record levels at December 31, 2023 as a result of positive earnings and share repurchases

The effective tax rate of 35.3% reflects the impact of a non-deductible $13.0 million regulatory settlement for the full year 2023. The adjusted effective tax rate(b) is 27.6% when this expense is excluded

Albert G. Lowenthal, Chairman and CEO commented, "The Company generated profitable results for the full year 2023 despite mixed macroeconomic conditions and significantly higher legal and regulatory costs. The costs of a particular legal matter (which we now believe is behind us from a financial point of view) and, the impact of a non-recurring accrual related to an SEC industry-wide focus on 'off-channel communications' was approximately $70 million for the year. But for these, the Company would have produced a decent return despite the ongoing drought in Investment Banking activity.

The year began with markets anticipating either a mild recession or a "soft landing" with nominal growth and high but declining inflation driven by a Federal Reserve ("FED") committed to interest rate increases. The economic outlook gradually improved as inflation receded, unemployment held steady and the FED signaled potential rate cuts in 2024. The financial markets improved along with the economic outlook, as what began as a narrow rally focused on generative A.I. stocks eventually broadened into an "everything rally" by the year's end, with most major indices ending the year at or near their all-time highs in spite of continued geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Gaza.

Throughout these evolving market conditions, our diversified businesses registered a year-over-year increase in total revenues. Higher short-term interest rates propelled record high full-year bank deposit sweep and margin interest income in our Wealth Management business as well as large increases in fixed income sales and trading revenues in our Capital Markets segment. The rising markets and addition of new client assets also drove improvements in the valuation of client assets under management throughout the year, though asset-based advisory fees did not fully recover to last year's levels. Investment banking revenues continue to be adversely impacted by reduced corporate transactions and a moribund IPO environment.

We ended the year with a strong balance sheet and record high book value per share levels. Our Class A share count is significantly reduced from the prior year due to share repurchases during the year. While market conditions proved challenging at times, I am optimistic about the future as we strengthened our competitive posture through strategic additions to personnel and I am appreciative of the commitment and success of existing staff in providing exceptional service to our clients."

Segment Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated)

4Q-23 4Q-22 FY-23 FY-22 Private Client Revenue $ 203,834 $ 201,748 $ 801,754 $ 675,680 Pre-Tax Income $ 53,945 $ 49,331 $ 194,444 $ 142,250 Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 118.2 $ 105.0 $ 118.2 $ 105.0









Asset Management Revenue $ 21,446 $ 22,940 $ 88,433 $ 99,242 Pre-Tax Income $ 6,125 $ 9,837 $ 24,091 $ 35,753 Asset Under Management (billions) $ 43.9 $ 36.8 $ 43.9 $ 36.8









Capital Markets Revenue $ 81,457 $ 90,549 $ 345,897 $ 337,821 Pre-Tax Loss $ (18,179) $ (11,328) $ (62,961) $ (25,696)

Fourth Quarter Results

Private Client

Private Client reported revenue of $203.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, 1.0% higher compared with a year ago. Pre-tax income was $53.9 million, an increase of 9.4% compared with a year ago. Productivity of our financial advisors improved although financial advisor headcount declined to 931 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 968 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

4Q-23 4Q-22





Revenue $ 203,834 $ 201,748 Commissions $ 50,098 $ 46,128 Advisory Fees $ 81,023 $ 76,574 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $ 37,534 $ 49,590 Interest $ 20,875 $ 18,880 Other $ 14,304 $ 10,576





Total Expenses $ 149,889 $ 152,417 Compensation $ 112,200 $ 112,919 Non-compensation $ 37,689 $ 39,498





Pre-Tax Income $ 53,945 $ 49,331





Compensation Ratio 55.0 % 56.0 % Non-compensation Ratio 18.5 % 19.6 % Pre-Tax Margin 26.5 % 24.5 %





Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 118.2 $ 105.0 Cash Sweep Balances (billions) $ 3.4 $ 5.5

Revenue:

Retail commissions increased 8.6% from a year ago primarily driven by higher client activity

Advisory fees increased 5.8% from a year ago due to higher valuations of assets under management ("AUM")

Bank deposit sweep income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $12.1 million from a year ago due to lower cash sweep balances

from a year ago due to lower cash sweep balances Interest revenue increased 10.6% from a year ago due to higher short-term interest rates

Other revenue increased 35.2% compared with a year ago primarily due to an increase of COLI asset values and insurance proceeds when compared to the prior year quarter

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses were flat compared with a year ago

Non-compensation expenses decreased 4.6% compared with a year ago

Asset Management

Asset Management reported revenue of $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, 6.5% lower compared with a year ago primarily due to the reduced value of positions held in private equity investments, partially offset by higher advisory fees based on increased AUM levels. Pre-tax income was $6.1 million, a decrease of 37.7% compared with a year ago.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

4Q-23 4Q-22





Revenue $ 21,446 $ 22,940 Advisory Fees $ 24,236 $ 22,936 Other $ (2,790) $ 4





Total Expenses $ 15,321 $ 13,103 Compensation $ 5,363 $ 3,776 Non-compensation $ 9,958 $ 9,327





Pre-Tax Income $ 6,125 $ 9,837





Compensation Ratio 25.0 % 16.5 % Non-compensation Ratio 46.4 % 40.7 % Pre-Tax Margin 28.6 % 42.9 %





AUM (billions) $ 43.9 $ 36.8

Revenue:

Advisory fee revenue increased 5.7% from a year ago due to increased management fees resulting from the higher net value of AUM during the fourth quarter of 2023

Other revenue decreased $2.8 million from a year ago primarily due to an decrease in the fair value of positions held in private equity investments

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM were $43.9 billion at December 31, 2023 , which is the basis for advisory fee billings for January 2024

The increase in AUM from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 was comprised of higher asset values of $6.0 billion on existing client holdings and a net contribution of assets of $1.1 billion

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses were up 42.0% driven primarily by larger incentive compensation accrual adjustments in the prior year

Non-compensation expenses increased 6.8% when compared with a year ago due to higher external portfolio management costs which are directly related to the assets being managed and higher communications and technology expenses

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue of $81.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, 10.0% lower compared with a year ago. Pre-tax loss was $18.2 million compared with a pre-tax loss of $11.3 million a year ago.

('000s)





4Q-23 4Q-22





Revenue $ 81,457 $ 90,549





Investment Banking $ 20,704 $ 32,476 Advisory Fees $ 12,740 $ 25,110 Equities Underwriting $ 5,837 $ 5,533 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 1,781 $ 1,541 Other $ 346 $ 292





Sales and Trading $ 60,170 $ 57,039 Equities $ 31,092 $ 33,082 Fixed Income $ 29,078 $ 23,957





Other $ 583 $ 1,034





Total Expenses $ 99,636 $ 101,877 Compensation $ 58,346 $ 73,163 Non-compensation $ 41,290 $ 28,714





Pre-Tax Loss $ (18,179) $ (11,328)





Compensation Ratio 71.6 % 80.8 % Non-compensation Ratio 50.7 % 31.7 % Pre-Tax Margin (22.3) % (12.5) %

Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities decreased 49.3% compared with a year ago driven by an industry-wide slowdown in M&A transactions

Equity and fixed income underwriting fees were relatively flat with the prior year due to continued industry-wide softness in capital raising activities

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading decreased 6.0% compared with a year ago due to lower client activity levels

Fixed income sales and trading increased 21.4% compared to the prior year primarily due to an increase in trading income attributable to higher volumes

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses decreased 20.3% compared with the prior year primarily due to lower incentive compensation

Non-compensation expenses increased 43.8% compared with a year ago mainly due to an increase in interest expense in financing trading inventories

Full Year Results

Private Client

Private Client reported revenue of $801.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, 18.7% higher compared with the prior year. Pre-tax income was $194.4 million, an increase of 36.7% from the prior year.

('000s)

FY-23 FY-22 Revenue $ 801,754 $ 675,680 Commissions $ 186,496 $ 190,614 Advisory Fees $ 319,191 $ 326,240 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $ 172,807 $ 104,558 Interest $ 85,105 $ 51,866 Other $ 38,155 $ 2,402 Total Expenses $ 607,310 $ 533,430 Compensation $ 399,185 $ 377,671 Non-compensation $ 208,125 $ 155,759





Pre-Tax Income $ 194,444 $ 142,250





Compensation Ratio 49.8 % 55.9 % Non-compensation Ratio 26.0 % 23.1 % Pre-Tax Margin 24.3 % 21.1 % Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 118.2 $ 105.0 Cash Sweep Balances (billions) $ 3.4 $ 5.5

Revenue:

Retail commissions decreased slightly from the prior year, due to lower overall client activity, though transaction volumes improved later in the year

Advisory fees decreased 2.2% from the prior year due to lower billable AUM during the year

Bank deposit sweep income for the full year was a record high and increased $68.2 million or 65.3% from the prior year due to higher short-term interest rates, partially offset by lower cash sweep balances

or 65.3% from the prior year due to higher short-term interest rates, partially offset by lower cash sweep balances Interest revenue increased 64.1% from the prior year due to record full year margin interest income attributable to higher short-term interest rates

Other revenue increased significantly compared with the prior year primarily due to increases in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies, which fluctuates based on changes in fair value of the policies' underlying investments

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 5.7% from the prior year primarily due to higher deferred compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses increased 33.6% from the prior year primarily due to the impact of significant legal costs

Asset Management

Asset Management reported revenue of $88.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, 10.9% lower compared with the prior year. Pre-tax income was $24.1 million, a decrease of 32.6% compared with the prior year.

('000s)

FY-23 FY-22





Revenue $ 88,433 $ 99,242 Advisory Fees $ 96,259 $ 99,224 Other $ (7,826) $ 18





Total Expenses $ 64,342 $ 63,489 Compensation $ 24,846 $ 24,261 Non-compensation $ 39,496 $ 39,228





Pre-Tax Income $ 24,091 $ 35,753





Compensation Ratio 28.1 % 24.4 % Non-compensation Ratio 44.7 % 39.5 % Pre-Tax Margin 27.2 % 36.0 %





AUM (billions) $ 43.9 $ 36.8

Revenue:

Advisory fee revenue decreased 3.0% from the prior year primarily due to lower management fees from advisory programs attributable to reduced billable AUM levels and lower incentive fees from alternative investments during the year

Other revenue decreased $7.8 million from a year ago primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of positions held in private equity investments

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM were $43.9 billion at December 31, 2023 , which is the basis for advisory fee billings for January 2024

The increase in AUM from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023 was comprised of higher asset values of $6.0 billion on existing client holdings and a net contribution of assets of $1.1 billion

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses and non-compensation expenses were relatively flat when compared to the prior year

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue of $345.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, 2.4% higher compared with the prior year. Pre-tax loss was $63.0 million compared with pre-tax loss of $25.7 million for the prior year.

('000s)





FY-23 FY-22





Revenue $ 345,897 $ 337,821





Investment Banking $ 111,734 $ 117,101 Advisory Fees $ 69,623 $ 84,569 Equities Underwriting $ 33,904 $ 24,583 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 6,594 $ 8,898 Other $ 1,613 $ (949)





Sales and Trading $ 231,867 $ 217,712 Equities $ 128,216 $ 141,013 Fixed Income $ 103,651 $ 76,699





Other $ 2,296 $ 3,008





Total Expenses $ 408,858 $ 363,517 Compensation $ 269,330 $ 260,974 Non-compensation $ 139,528 $ 102,543





Pre-Tax Loss $ (62,961) $ (25,696)





Compensation Ratio 77.9 % 77.3 % Non-compensation Ratio 40.3 % 30.4 % Pre-Tax Margin (18.2) % (7.6) %

Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities decreased 17.7% compared with the prior year driven by an industry-wide slowdown in M&A transactions

Equities underwriting fees increased 37.9% compared with the prior year due to higher new issuance volumes and deal sizes, primarily during the third quarter

Fixed income underwriting fees were down 25.9% compared with the prior year primarily driven by less overall new issuance activity

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading decreased 9.1% compared with the prior year due to reduced volumes as a result of lower market volatility

Fixed income sales and trading increased 35.1% compared with the prior year driven by higher trading income attributable to higher volumes

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses were slightly higher than the prior year due to opportunistic hires and inflationary pressures on wages as well as higher deferred compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses were 36.1% higher compared with the prior year mainly due to an increase in interest expense in financing trading inventories

Other Matters

(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts)

FY-23 FY-22 Capital



Stockholders' Equity (1) $ 789.2 $ 794.2 Regulatory Net Capital (2) $ 453.6 $ 432.5 Regulatory Excess Net Capital (2) $ 435.0 $ 408.3





Common Stock Repurchases



Share Repurchase Program Repurchases $ 17.6 $ 60.6 Number of Shares 463,335 1,684,287 Average Price Per Share $ 38.07 $ 36.00 "Dutch Auction" Tender Offer Repurchases $ 17.49 $ — Number of Shares 437,183 — Average Price Per Share $ 40.00 $ —





Period End Shares 10,286,448 10,968,221 Effective Tax Rate 35.3 % 29.5 %





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Attributable to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. broker-dealer

The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 payable on February 23, 2024 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on February 9, 2024

per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 payable on to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on Compensation expense as a percentage of revenue was 62.7% during the 2023 year versus 66.7% for the prior year primarily due to higher interest-sensitive revenues that are not directly correlated with compensation

Non-compensation expenses increased 29.3% from the prior year primarily due to the impact of significant legal costs and an accrual for a regulatory settlement

The effective tax rate for the 2023 year was 35.3% compared with 29.5% for the prior year primarily due to the impact of a non-deductible $13.0 million regulatory settlement

Notes

(a) Adjusted net income and earnings per share attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes $5.0 million and $13.0 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement that was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2023 and year-ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Refer to the schedule on page 8 for additional explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of adjusted net income and earnings per share to U.S. GAAP.

(b) Adjusted effective tax rate (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes $13.0 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement that was recognized during the year-ended December 31, 2023. Refer to the schedule on page 8 for additional explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the adjusted effective tax rate to U.S. GAAP.

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 90 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A – Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" in Part I, Item 2 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) ('000s, except number of shares and per share amounts)





































For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

%

Change

2023

2022

%

Change REVENUE























Commissions $ 90,074

$ 88,075

2.3

$ 349,248

$ 370,382

(5.7)

Advisory fees 105,465

99,517

6.0

415,679

425,615

(2.3)

Investment banking 22,311

34,013

(34.4)

117,665

127,529

(7.7)

Bank deposit sweep income 37,534

49,590

(24.3)

172,807

104,558

65.3

Interest 25,859

22,046

17.3

104,550

60,713

72.2

Principal transactions, net 18,712

10,907

71.6

65,347

21,031

210.7

Other 8,334

9,432

(11.6)

23,529

1,113

2,014.0

Total revenue 308,289

313,580

(1.7)

1,248,825

1,110,941

12.4 EXPENSES























Compensation and related expenses 193,196

197,683

(2.3)

782,396

740,827

5.6

Communications and technology 23,508

21,493

9.4

91,321

85,474

6.8

Occupancy and equipment costs 16,380

15,196

7.8

66,002

59,897

10.2

Clearing and exchange fees 6,687

6,643

0.7

24,928

25,566

(2.5)

Interest 18,246

10,688

70.7

68,599

23,846

187.7

Other 32,440

31,605

2.6

168,809

129,777

30.1

Total expenses 290,457

283,308

2.5

1,202,055

1,065,387

12.8

























Pre-tax Income 17,832

30,272

(41.1)

46,770

45,554

2.7 Income taxes provision 6,236

7,885

(20.9)

16,498

13,444

22.7 Net Income $ 11,596

$ 22,387

(48.2)

$ 30,272

$ 32,110

(5.7)

























Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interest, net of tax 496

(26)

*

93

(241)

* Net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. $ 11,100

$ 22,413

(50.5)

$ 30,179

$ 32,351

(6.7)

























Earnings per share attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.















Basic $ 1.07

$ 2.04

(47.5)

$ 2.81

$ 2.77

1.4 Diluted $ 0.98

$ 1.87

(47.6)

$ 2.59

$ 2.57

0.8

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic 10,326,996

10,967,276

(5.8)

10,736,166

11,666,194

(8.0)

Diluted 11,305,198

11,969,012

(5.5)

11,645,708

12,607,752

(7.6)

























Period end number of common shares outstanding 10,286,448

10,968,221

(6.2)

10,286,448

10,968,221

(6.2) * Percentage not meaningful

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company included certain non-GAAP financial measures within this Earnings Release to supplement the U.S. GAAP financial information. Adjusted results begin with information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and such results are adjusted to exclude certain items. Specifically, we included non-GAAP measures that adjust the Company's net income, earnings per share and effective tax rate to exclude the expense associated with a non-recurring regulatory settlement. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information for investors because they permit investors to view the financial measures on a basis consistent with how management views the operating performance of the Firm. These non-GAAP financial measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable U.S. GAAP measures, also are useful to investors when comparing the Company's results across different financial reporting periods on a consistent basis.

The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the analysis of U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Net Income Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and Earnings Per Share U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

Reconciliation of net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to adjusted net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., reconciliation of basic earnings per share to adjusted basic earnings per share, and reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share are as follows:

('000s, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (U.S. GAAP) $ 11,100

$ 30,179 Net income impact of regulatory settlement 5,000

13,000 Adjusted net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (non-GAAP) $ 16,100

$ 43,179







Basic earnings per share (U.S. GAAP) $ 1.07

$ 2.81 Basic earnings per share impact of regulatory settlement $ 0.49

$ 1.21 Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.56

$ 4.02







Diluted earnings per share (U.S. GAAP) $ 0.98

$ 2.59 Diluted earnings per share impact of regulatory settlement $ 0.44

$ 1.12 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.42

$ 3.71

Effective Tax Rate U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

The table below reconciles our effective tax rate to the adjusted effective tax rate:



For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Effective tax rate (U.S. GAAP) 35.3 % Tax rate impact of regulatory settlement (7.7) % Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) 27.6 %

