Oppenheimer : Meet our Forbes/SHOOK 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Forbes released their 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors finalists, which included eighteen Oppenheimer Financial Professionals. This year's list spotlights the top-performing advisors across the country who were nominated, researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states by Forbes|Shook Research.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research. These rankings combine both quantitative and qualitative measures, including: in-person interviews, industry experience, community involvement, client retention data and revenue trends.

