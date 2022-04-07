Oppenheimer : Meet our Forbes/SHOOK 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Forbes released their 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors finalists, which included eighteen Oppenheimer Financial Professionals. This year's list spotlights the top-performing advisors across the country who were nominated, researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states by Forbes|Shook Research.
(Pictured left to right)
First Row: James Beyloune, David Carey, Mitchell Hassenbein, Joshua Hayes, Daniel Israelite, Chris Lazos
Second Row: Andrew Lerner, James McNamara, Spencer Nurse, Harold Perkins, Lawrence Rubinstein, David Schoenkin
Third Row: Logan Shalmi, E. Matthew Steinberg, Daniel Tacktill, James Watt, Brian Werdesheim, Jeffrey Werdesheim
Disclosures
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research. These rankings combine both quantitative and qualitative measures, including: in-person interviews, industry experience, community involvement, client retention data and revenue trends.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:32:02 UTC.