  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OPY   US6837971042

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.

(OPY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 10:53:50 am EDT
36.20 USD   -5.36%
10:33aOPPENHEIMER : Meet our Forbes/SHOOK 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors
PU
03/22OPPENHEIMER : Next Phase Of Digital Onboarding Platform
PU
03/22Oppenheimer & co. inc. launches next phase of digital onboarding platform for financial advisors and clients
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oppenheimer : Meet our Forbes/SHOOK 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

04/07/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forbes released their 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors finalists, which included eighteen Oppenheimer Financial Professionals. This year's list spotlights the top-performing advisors across the country who were nominated, researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states by Forbes|Shook Research.

(Pictured left to right)

First Row: James Beyloune, David Carey, Mitchell Hassenbein, Joshua Hayes, Daniel Israelite, Chris Lazos

Second Row: Andrew Lerner, James McNamara, Spencer Nurse, Harold Perkins, Lawrence Rubinstein, David Schoenkin

Third Row: Logan Shalmi, E. Matthew Steinberg, Daniel Tacktill, James Watt, Brian Werdesheim, Jeffrey Werdesheim

Disclosures

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research. These rankings combine both quantitative and qualitative measures, including: in-person interviews, industry experience, community involvement, client retention data and revenue trends.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Disclaimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 384 M - -
Net income 2021 159 M - -
Net cash 2021 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,96x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 471 M 471 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 891
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert Grinsfelder Lowenthal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Lowenthal President
Thomas Riordan Chief Information Officer & Senior MD
Leon Molokie Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Douglas Siegel Chief Compliance Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC.-17.51%471
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-3.84%153 273
MORGAN STANLEY-15.31%148 246
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-17.33%106 872
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.03%56 477
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-7.74%25 342