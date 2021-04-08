Oppenheimer : Advisor Makes Getting Vaccine Shot Painless for Clients

One of the differentiators that Oppenheimer prides itself on is 'accessibility.' Usually that means access to products, firm leaders, and thought leadership leading to tailored investment ideas. But in Financial Advisor Matthew Steinberg's case, last March, it meant giving his clients access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Picture above: Financial Advisor, Matthew Steinberg, and his clients, John and Dorothea.

In the early days of the vaccine rollout, getting an appointment felt like hitting the lottery. Fortunately, Matt was able to find a few winning tickets for his elderly clients.

After hearing gut-wrenching stories from his clients about last minute calls, long drives, and refreshing internet browsers at midnight in the quest to locate an appointment, Matt received an email that could be seen as the answer to (at least a few of) his clients' vaccine-related prayers. The email was from his synagogue and it said that they would be hosting a COVID vaccination site for individuals 65 years old and over.

This inspired Matt, and he immediately started organizing his clients by age, state, and zip code. That brought him to a list of 40 clients who he started calling in reverse age order. Several accepted his invitation. One was a couple, Dorothea and John, who stopped by Matt's office to complete the vaccine registration and release form. Shortly thereafter, they journeyed to the synagogue, Matt included, to make sure everything went smoothly.

It's safe to say that Matt has added a new dimension to the definition of accessibility at Oppenheimer.