For Fourth Consecutive Year, OppFi Lands on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America

Company continues its focus to help millions of everyday consumers by providing access to simple and transparent financial products through the OppFi platform

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, today announced it ranked 335th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. OppFi is one of six Illinois companies to make this year’s list and the fourth consecutive year OppFi has received this recognition.

“It is a great accomplishment to be ranked on this prestigious list for the fourth year in a row. OppFi is committed to expanding credit access by creating the best financial technology platform, in partnership with banks, to deliver financial products and 5-star customer experiences to everyday consumers,” said Jared Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer, OppFi. “We remain focused on helping the 150 million everyday consumers who are locked out of mainstream financial options rebuild financial health.”

Founded in 2012, OppFi, in partnerships with banks, helps to empower everyday consumers to rebuild financial health through facilitating credit access through its financial platform.

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

OppFi previously ranked 138th as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2020, ranked 91st in 2019 and ranked 86th in 2018. Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About OppFi

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. The company has been an Inc. 5000 company for six straight years, a four time Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, and the seventh fastest-growing company in Chicagoland in 2021 by Crain’s Chicago Business. The company was also listed on the Forbes America 2021 list of America’s Best Startup Employers and Built In’s 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™:

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

