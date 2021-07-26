OppFi : Board of Directors Will Bring Diverse Experience in Driving Growth, Innovation, and Customer-Centric Excellence

Company will celebrate its recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange by ringing The Closing Bell® on July 27

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, announced it will celebrate its listing on the New York Stock Exchange by participating in the Exchange’s Closing Bell Ceremony on July 27, 2021. Participants in the event will include OppFi’s executive leadership team and members of the company’s Board of Directors, who took office following the closing of the company’s business combination with FG New America Acquisition Corp.

OppFi’s Board of Directors, led by Executive Chairman Todd Schwartz, is comprised of seven directors, bringing decades of industry experience across financial services, technology, risk management, government affairs, and consumer credit, to support the company’s mission of financial inclusion for the everyday consumer.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of OppFi. I look forward to leading the OppFi Board of Directors and working with diverse and seasoned executives who collectively bring immense leadership, financial and governance experience, which will be instrumental in supporting our efforts to create long-term shareholder value,” said Todd Schwartz, Executive Chairman of OppFi. “I also look forward to partnering with this dynamic group of directors and OppFi’s management team as the company builds out its digital financial services platform to expand credit access and financial inclusion for millions of overlooked individuals.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of this outstanding group of business leaders as we begin our journey as a public company,” said Jared Kaplan, CEO of OppFi. “The entire OppFi team is energized to continue serving millions of underbanked consumers with transparent and simple products through our digital financial services platform. Through our underwriting technology and superior customer experience, our focus remains on making a difference for the often-overlooked everyday consumer.”

The members of the OppFi Board of Directors are:

Todd Schwartz, Executive Chairman

Todd Schwartz is a co-founder of OppFi and was OppFi’s Chief Executive Officer from its founding in 2012 until 2015 when he became Executive Chairman. Mr. Schwartz is also a Partner of Schwartz Capital Group, where he focuses on the firm’s direct equity investment and real estate efforts and works extensively with portfolio companies on their growth strategies. He is also a Partner of Strand Equity Partners, a leading consumer growth equity firm led by experienced investors and entrepreneurs. Previously, Mr. Schwartz founded the multi-family real estate company Beach Coast Properties in California in 2007 and sold it in 2014. He graduated from Tulane University with a B.S. in Finance.

Jocelyn Moore, Director

Jocelyn Moore currently serves as a Senior Advisor at the Local Initiatives Support Corporation New Markets Support Company in Chicago and as the Executive-in-Residence at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. With experience working across multiple disciplines, Ms. Moore routinely advises CEOs, executive teams, and boards of directors on strategic communications, crisis and risk management, corporate social responsibility, operations, organizational change, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. From 2018 to 2020, Ms. Moore was Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at the National Football League (“NFL”). As the NFL’s Global Chief Communications Officer, she was a member of the executive leadership team and responsible for managing the league’s corporate affairs. From 2016 to 2018, Ms. Moore was Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs at the NFL. Prior to joining the NFL, from 2015 to 2016, Ms. Moore served as a Managing Director of The Glover Park Group, a leading national communications and government affairs consulting firm. She also spent 15 years in senior staff positions in the United States Senate, most recently as the Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Finance Committee. Ms. Moore is an independent director on the board of DraftKings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG). Ms. Moore received both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Education from the University of Florida.

Greg Zeeman, Director

Greg Zeeman is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Oasis Financial, a leading privately held specialty finance company focused on consumer and commercial legal finance, headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer at Enova International and previously held various roles at multinational banking and financial services company HSBC, including as Chief Operating Officer of HSBC North America Holdings and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Singapore. He is also a member of the non-profit board of the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund. Mr. Zeeman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Christina Favilla, Director

Christina Favilla served as Chief Operating Officer of Sterling National Bank from July 2017 to December 2018. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer of GE Capital’s lending and leasing business from February 2012 to June 2017. Prior to 2012, she served as President of Discover Bank for six years. She currently serves as a board member of a privately held fintech company and Priority Technology Holdings (Nasdaq: PRTH), a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions. Ms. Favilla is a seasoned banking and financial services professional with a track record of growing business platforms in volatile regulatory environments. Her core skills include people leadership, risk management, P&L, and IT governance. Ms. Favilla holds an MBA in Information Systems from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business.

Ted Schwartz, Director

Ted Schwartz is a Co-Founder of OppFi and has been a Director since its founding in 2012. Mr. Schwartz is also a Founder and Managing Partner of Schwartz Capital Group, where he focuses on the firm’s direct equity investment efforts and works extensively with portfolio companies on their customer strategies. He is also a Co-Founder of Strand Equity Partners, a leading consumer growth equity firm led by experienced investors and entrepreneurs. Prior to founding Schwartz Capital and Strand Equity Partners, Mr. Schwartz was founder and Chairman of APAC Customer Services, Inc. (“APAC”), a company he founded in 1973. Under his direction and stewardship, APAC was a pioneer employing over 25,000 people and remains a leader in providing outsourced solutions for a wide range of Fortune 500 clients. Mr. Schwartz took APAC public via an initial public offering in 1995 and sold the remainder of his shares to J.P. Morgan in 2011. He enjoys building businesses and mentoring management teams. In addition, he has been extensively involved in various philanthropic efforts.

David Vennettilli, Director

David Vennettilli is an advisor to OppFi’s board of managers and has served in that role since 2015. Mr. Vennettilli is also a Principal at Schwartz Capital Group, a role in which he has served since 2015, where he leads the firm’s private equity, real estate and opportunistic equity efforts. Mr. Vennettilli is also a Principal of Strand Equity Partners, a leading consumer growth equity firm led by experienced investors and entrepreneurs, where he focuses on M&A execution and portfolio company management. Previously, Mr. Vennettilli worked in private equity at GTCR in Chicago from 2011 to 2015, focusing on information services, software and technology investments. Prior to joining GTCR, he worked in investment banking at Moelis & Company in New York. Mr. Vennettilli graduated with high distinction from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business with a BBA in Finance and Accounting.

Jared Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Jared Kaplan is the Chief Executive Officer of OppFi and has served in that capacity since November 2015. Prior to joining OppFi, Mr. Kaplan was a co-founder and Executive Vice President of Insureon, an online agency for small business insurance, where he worked since 2012. Between 2004 and 2011, Mr. Kaplan held positions at Accretive LLC, an early-stage private equity firm. Previously, Mr. Kaplan was an analyst at Goldman Sachs. He holds a BBA in Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company is an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years, a Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. OppFi’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, OppFi’s beliefs regarding the impact of the proposed business combination on its business. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside OppFi’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against OppFi following the consummation of the business combination; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on OppFi’s business; (3) the inability to maintain the listing of OppFi’s Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange; (4) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (5) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of OppFi to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (6) costs related to the proposed business combination; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that OppFi may be adversely affected by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) whether OppFi will be successful in launching OppFi Card, including whether there will be consumer or market acceptance of OppFi Card; (10) whether OppFi will be successful in expanding SalaryTap, including whether there will be consumer or market acceptance of SalaryTap; and (11) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy statement relating to the business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in OppFi’s other filings with the SEC. OppFi cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and readers should not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. OppFi does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

