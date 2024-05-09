OppFi Inc. provides a tech-enabled, mission-driven specialty finance platform that broadens the reach of community banks to extend credit access to everyday Americans. The Companyâs platform powers banks to offer accessible lending products through its proprietary technology. Its specialty finance platform focuses on helping these consumers rebuilds their financial health. Its platform provides customer experience in the industry and powers banks to offer credit products. Its primary product is offered by its OppLoans platform. The OppFi platform is a mobile-optimized online application where eligible applicants, at their request, are able to opt into the OppFi TurnUp Program. This program helps these applicants find more affordable credit options by checking the market voluntarily. It also services customers for its SalaryTap products. SalaryTap is a payroll deduction secured installment loan product.

Sector Software