OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD.

OPPLE Lighting : Partners with Huawei to Build Go Global Ecosystem

09/17/2020 | 11:22am EDT

During the recently closed Huawei's Developer Conference 2020, Huawei and its 12 partners, including OPPLE Lighting, announced the launch of HMS Go Global Ecosystem Alliance, with an aim to provide Chinese developers eying the global market with a “go global service engine” to address the three major challenges of “product localization”, “local compliance” and “local marketing”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005710/en/

HMS members join hands to create a smart and scenario-based ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

HMS members join hands to create a smart and scenario-based ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the only strategic hardware partner of Huawei among the alliance members, OPPLE Lighting will be a significant contributor to the alliance. Leveraging its lighting expertise, OPPLE Lighting will team up with Huawei to develop the go global ecosystem and related ecosystem products, so as to help more Chinese applications enter the global market.

Currently, OPPLE Lighting is already supporting all products of Huawei’s HiLink ecosystem to customize any home scenario and realize overall smart lighting and smart living functions. OPPLE Lighting’s full-range lighting product portfolio, including downlights and spotlights, strips, ceiling lamps and decorative luminaires, as well as the smart scenario panel which allows users to customize the interaction of devices, are fully compatible with the Bluetooth MESH protocol based on Huawei’s HiLink platform.

OPPLE lighting is also working with other ecosystem partners on the HiLink platform to establish the Bluetooth MESH standards and device access rules, and has enabled interaction among smart locks, smart lights, smart sunshades and smart sensors manufactured by different companies. In the Full-Scenario Smart Living Open Experience Zone at Huawei's Developer Conference 2020, OPPLE Lighting, Multi IR, Kaadas and Dooya Tubular Motor jointly demonstrated the Bluetooth MESH protocol-based smart home system.

OPPLE Lighting has been selected by various overseas projects as the provider of professional lighting solutions, including Al Kifaf Multi-Use Building Project in UAE, office and hospital projects in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, the Mandalay street lamp project, and JLR dealer and local telecom operator Mobily in Saudi Arab. In future, OPPLE Lighting will cooperate with the members of the alliance and leverage the global experience and expertise of each member to create more successful “go global” stories for Chinese developers.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group