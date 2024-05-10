Opportunity Bulgaria Investment AD, previously ITA Bulgaria energy investments AD Sofia, is a Bulgaria-based company that is principally engaged in the electric utilities industry. It specializes in the development of equipment for processing of agricultural products in relation to development, management and exploitation of power projects for production, distribution and trading of energy from different sources, participation in development of networks for distribution of energy from different sources, as well as purchase, management and sale of shares of other companies with similar scope of activities.

Sector Electric Utilities