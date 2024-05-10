Company: Opportunity Bulgaria Investment AD (OPBB)
The first General Meeting of Bondholders of Opportunity Bulgaria Investment AD, ISIN BG2100032239, dated 10 May 2024, passed the following resolutions:
- The bondholders got acquainted with the convertible bond terms and their rights and obligations
- Electing a bondholders' representative
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Opportunity Bulgaria Investment AD published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 14:26:05 UTC.