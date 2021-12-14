Opsens : Annual Report 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021

The following comments are intended to provide a review and analysis of the results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows of OpSens Inc. for the year ended August 31, 2021, in comparison with the corresponding periods ended August 31, 2020. In this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), "OpSens," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" mean OpSens Inc. and its subsidiaries. This MD&A should be read and interpreted in conjunction with the information contained in our annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2021 and 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This document was prepared on November 22, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. These forward-looking statements, including financial outlooks, may involve, but are not limited to, comments with respect to the Company's business or financial objectives, its strategies or future actions, its targets, expectations for financial condition or outlook for operations and future contingent payments. Words such as "may," "will," "would," "could," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on all currently available information, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond its control, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business. The forward-looking information set forth therein reflects the Company's expectations as of November 22, 2021, and is subject to change after this date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

COVID-19

The global economy has significantly changed during the past year. The spread of COVID-19 virus, declared on March 11, 2020, as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has led many governments to adopt exceptional measures to slow the advancement of COVID-19. These events cause significant uncertainties that could damage the Company's activities. At the current time, it is not possible to reliably estimate the duration and impact that these events may have on the Company's future financial results because of the uncertainties about future developments. Thus far, the Company has had minimal manufacturing, supply chain, or distribution disruptions and has continued to fulfill orders to customers. However, the Company has had limited access to the cath labs and has adjusted its sales force consequently.