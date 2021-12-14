Opsens : Annual Report 2021

OpSens focuses primarily on interventional cardiology and is in the process of expanding into the structural cardiology market with a new product for the transcatheter treatment of aortic valve stenosis or TAVR.
Mission
To contribute to healthcare through a unique expertise in innovative medical products.
Cardiology - Cornerstone of OpSens' Growth
Strategic products in cardiology and in other medical fields
Performance recognized by key opinion leaders around the world
Company and markets positioned for strong growth supported by clinical evidence and aging population
Agreements with two major U.S. group purchasing organizations
Improved financial position following $28.75 million financing in fiscal 2021
Development, innovation, and continuous improvement
Optimization of products and of production costs
New generation of products for coronary artery disease
Possibility of deployment in other systems to provide our products in new markets - e.g., integration with the Picasso system in Spain
New TAVR product compatible with OptoMonitor III installed in catheterization laboratories worldwide
Fidela,TM precise measurement technology that can be integrated into new applications, opening the door to business partnerships
Promising new avenues in the industrial field: e.g., ITER, and development of an application for fuel monitoring in aeronautics.
OpSens Revenues*
Millions $
OpSens has subsequently improved its offer, as the evaluation criteria have been extended and now permit the use of pressure measurements without the injection of heart‑stimulating drugs. OpSens has developed a product that meets the needs of cardiologists and has commercialized its diastolic pressure algorithm called dPR to perform this needed measurement.
Expansion in the American Market
In 2021, OpSens signed two agreements with major group purchasing organizations to accelerate its products' penetration in the United States. These new partnerships, which open the doors to more than half of the catheterization labs in the U.S., are a testament to the OptoWire's ability to improve efficiency and reduce costs in diagnosing and treating arterial blockages and align with our partners' mission to better treat their patients.
OpSens intends to continue to consider such agreements to improve its market penetration, particularly in the United States. The Company's objective is to sign new agreements in the near future.
The SavvyWire,™, OpSens' Upcoming
Product for the TAVR Procedure
Rolling Stones' front man, Mick Jagger, made medical news and put the TAVR procedure into the spotlight. At 75, his highly calcified aortic valve prevented a good flow of blood from the heart to the aorta and thus good oxygenation of his organs.
Revenues (excluding licensing)
He underwent the TAVR procedure, and a new aortic valve was inserted into his heart through an artery from his groin. Avoiding general anesthesia and open‑heart surgery with the minimally invasive procedure, the singer was able to return quickly to his normal life.
OpSens' Entry into the TAVR Market, to be an $8 Billion Market1
To capitalize on the expertise acquired in the development of its first product for cardiology, OpSens plans to launch a product for the TAVR procedure in 2022, a pressure guidewire to help in valve positioning. This is the fastest growing segment in structural cardiology, driven by an aging population, superior clinical outcomes, and openness to new evidence that people of all health conditions benefit from this minimally invasive treatment.
*Graph does not include licensing revenues
Coronary Artery Disease
Based on Fidela,TM its second‑generation fiber optic sensor, OpSens has designed its first product for cardiology: the OptoWire, a pressure measurement guidewire used in the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease. The OptoWire has been used in 150,000 patients worldwide in a procedure that is becoming the model of excellence in treatment.
The FAME study showed that when a patient's lesions are assessed by FFR, major cardiac events were reduced. Today, the market continues to be fueled by studies that demonstrate the clinical and economic benefits of using coronary pressure guidewires. Cardiologists, medical cardiology societies, insurance companies and hospitals are increasing the demand for such products. OpSens is committed to developing innovative products that address the limitations of aging, competing technologies.
Benefits of coronary pressure guidewires:
Facilitate decision‑making before performing invasive procedures;
Improve the health of patients in general; and,
Avoid unnecessary medical procedures.
OpSens is in the final stages leading to the launch of the SavvyWire,™. The Company has completed the first in‑human clinical study and has filed with Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Business Partnerships
OpSens' second‑generation sensor technology can be adapted to a variety of applications, enabling business partnerships in valuable medical markets.
Several companies, including Abiomed and Monteris, are integrating OpSens' sensors into their products used in medical applications. These collaborations highlight the quality of OpSens' technology and position the Company for new strategic agreements.
OpSens' products are gaining increasing recognition in cardiology thanks to a steady growth in the number of uses and the release of data demonstrating the value and benefits of working with the OptoWire in clinical situations.
1. Global TAVR/Implantation, Kenneth Research
OpSens' mission is to contribute to healthcare through unique expertise in innovative medical products. OpSens is confident that it will advance its mission for heart disease patients, while generating revenue growth in 2022, offer new medical applications and create shareholder value.
Letter to shareholders
In fiscal year 2021, we continued with our vision of becoming a world leader in optical measurement in medical instrumentation, focused on three key medical areas:
coronary artery disease;
the development of valuable medical partnerships, such as the one with Abiomed for ventricular assistance; and
on new opportunities such as the fast‑growing structural cardiology market where we are specifically addressing the treatment of aortic valve stenosis through transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).
Revenue Growth Resumes
From a revenue standpoint, we are pleased with the operating results in 2021, as we reported double‑digit top‑line growth across the board. This was highlighted by record annual revenues of $34.5 million, an increase of 17% over 2020. Our OptoWire product for coronary artery disease led this growth in revenues, with sales of $22.9 million, up 22% from last year. This was a record year for OptoWire sales highlighted by growth in all our key market geographies.
Photo: Stevens Leblanc
Significant Progress in the U.S. Market
- Agreements with Two Major U.S. Group Purchasing Organizations
In particular, we made significant progress in the U.S. markets, where our sales were up 42% for the year.
Contributing to the growth were the signing of agreements with two major group purchasing organizations, or GPOs, to accelerate product penetration in the U.S. In April 2021, we were awarded an innovative technology contract from Vizient, the largest member‑based healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. The contract was awarded to the OptoWire III, based on the recommendation of experts who serve on one of Vizient's member‑led boards who identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations. Innovative technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program.
The signing of the agreement with Vizient builds on the first GPO agreement we signed in October 2020, when we announced a three‑year contract with another large U.S. purchasing group. This contract, which provides access to the OptoWire to all their members across the U.S., is an additional recognition of the OptoWire's ability to improve the efficiency and reduce the costs involved in diagnosing and treating artery blockages and aligns with our partner's mission to better treat their patients.
These new agreements are examples of our continued development efforts in the U.S., with the goal to sign additional agreements in the near future.
Worldwide Initiatives to Expand Markets
In addition to the U.S. market, we are expanding our efforts to increase our market share globally. For example, we signed an agreement with Cathmedical Cardiovascular S.A. to integrate our coronary physiology algorithms into Cathmedical's next generation hemodynamic system called Picasso. The systems will initially focus on the Spanish cardiology market, where the Picasso system has a dominant market share.
This type of partnership could be replicated for other systems, to allow interventional cardiologists to benefit from full integration of the OptoWire and the full power of OpSens' coronary physiology indices in catheterization laboratories to help improve clinical results in patients with coronary artery disease.
The SavvyWire,™ Pressure Guidewire for TAVR - To be Launched in 2022
In addition to our commercial progress, we made tremendous progress on our TAVR development program during the year as we move increasingly closer to commercialization.
The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly, driven by an aging population, interest in less invasive procedures, and recent compelling clinical data demonstrating the benefit of expanding this procedure to all patients. It is one of the fastest growing segments in structural cardiology.
Our SavvyWire,™ a pressure measurement guidewire for TAVR, is the first device intended to deliver the aortic valve prosthesis, while allowing continuous hemodynamic pressure measurement before, during and after the procedure. Industry experts are awaiting our product which could become a game‑changer for the procedure and could simplify TAVR by facilitating the work of cardiologists to ultimately contribute to the health of patients.
1
We are nearing commercialization of our guidewire that could position OpSens as an innovation leader in this segment of cardiology. In November 2021, we successfully concluded the in‑first human clinical study which has enabled the filing for 510(k) regulatory clearance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), one of the final steps prior to commercialization which remains on target for 2022.
Fidela,™ a Technology that Opens Doors for New Products and Partnerships
OpSens' success is based notably on Fidela,TM the second‑generation optical sensor that instruments the OptoWire, currently our flagship product. This sensor, which is also at the heart of our product for the TAVR procedure, is the key element that has enabled the development high‑value partnerships in several medical markets, such as the one with Abiomed for ventricular assistance in cardiology and Monteris for laser ablation in neurology. Overall, revenue to our OEMs was $8.1 million in fiscal 2021.
These partnerships highlight the superiority of our technology which puts the Company in an excellent position for new value‑bearing agreements.
Industrial Sector
The industrial sector is currently focusing on the aerospace, nuclear and semiconductor sectors where our wholly‑owned subsidiary, OpSens Solutions, reported a 36% increase in revenues in fiscal year 2021 to $3.4 million. Importantly, there were also a number of significant new product developments during the year.
This year, OpSens Solutions announced two contracts in prestigious projects that could have an impact in the nuclear and aeronautical markets. OpSens Solutions received advisory services and financial support from the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) for a research and development project on optical fuel monitoring systems for aerospace applications, including civil aircraft. This news was in addition to the announcement of OpSens Solutions' participation in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, the world's largest nuclear fusion and scientific experimentation project, with 35 nations committed to building and demonstrating a potential source of safe, zero‑carbon, virtually limitless energy based on nuclear fusion. For the ITER project, currently under construction in the South of France, OpSens Solutions was awarded a contract to provide fiber optic absolute and differential pressure sensors, which will provide critical information for the accurate monitoring in one of the largest vacuum facilities ever built.
The team at OpSens Solutions continues to do a great job and I look forward to the continued leveraging of our proprietary optical technology to a wide variety of commercial applications designed for the most hostile and harsh environments.
Financing Strengthens the Company, Positions it for the Future
This year, we completed a $28.75 million bought deal financing, which will help accelerate our development, particularly in the TAVR project. This was a straight common offering, with the overallotment fully subscribed. We believe this is a testament to the confidence shown in our prospects. At the end of August 2021, we had more than $38 million in cash on the balance sheet as we are now in the best financial position in the history of the Company from a balance sheet perspective to strategically execute our growth strategy.
Perspectives
In 2022, our priority remains to increase the impact of our products in cardiology from a commercial, clinical, and financial perspective, as we set the stage for an even more successful future.
I thank the shareholders for their support in the deployment of our strategy. I would also like to thank our customers, employees, directors, suppliers, and partners for their support in the development of OpSens.
In closing, we look forward to meeting with you at the annual virtual shareholder meeting to be held in January 2022 to present the Company's progress and prospects.
Louis Laflamme
President and Chief Executive Officer
2
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021
The following comments are intended to provide a review and analysis of the results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows of OpSens Inc. for the year ended August 31, 2021, in comparison with the corresponding periods ended August 31, 2020. In this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), "OpSens," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" mean OpSens Inc. and its subsidiaries. This MD&A should be read and interpreted in conjunction with the information contained in our annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2021 and 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This document was prepared on November 22, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
This MD&A contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. These forward-looking statements, including financial outlooks, may involve, but are not limited to, comments with respect to the Company's business or financial objectives, its strategies or future actions, its targets, expectations for financial condition or outlook for operations and future contingent payments. Words such as "may," "will," "would," "could," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on all currently available information, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond its control, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business. The forward-looking information set forth therein reflects the Company's expectations as of November 22, 2021, and is subject to change after this date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
COVID-19
The global economy has significantly changed during the past year. The spread of COVID-19 virus, declared on March 11, 2020, as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has led many governments to adopt exceptional measures to slow the advancement of COVID-19. These events cause significant uncertainties that could damage the Company's activities. At the current time, it is not possible to reliably estimate the duration and impact that these events may have on the Company's future financial results because of the uncertainties about future developments. Thus far, the Company has had minimal manufacturing, supply chain, or distribution disruptions and has continued to fulfill orders to customers. However, the Company has had limited access to the cath labs and has adjusted its sales force consequently.
3
