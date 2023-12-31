Certain A Shares of OPT Machine Vision Tech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023.

Certain A Shares of OPT Machine Vision Tech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 24-DEC-2020 to 31-DEC-2023.



Lu Zhilin and Lu Shenglin, the controlling shareholder and actual controller of the company, promised that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect. If any of the parties were to resign within 6 months from the present IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 18 months since the date of rescinding. If the parties resign within 7 to 12 months after the IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 12 months since the date of rescinding.



Xu Xueliang, the person acting in concert with the actual controller of the company, shareholders holding more than 5% of the shares and directors; the actual controller of the company, the shareholders holding more than 5% of the shares, Dongguan Qianzhi Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) promised that within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Shareholders of the company Changjiang Chendao (Hubei) New Energy Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Chaoxing Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership); the company's shareholders and directors Li Maobo; company shareholders Zhuhai Zhixing Zhentai Cultural Media Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership); Fan Xixi and Ye Jianping, directors, supervisors and senior managers held by Dongguan Qianzhi Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership); Li Jiangfeng and He Zhenzhen, core technical personnel held by Dongguan Qianzhi Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) committed that within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.