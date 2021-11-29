Log in
    OPTI   US68386M1027

OPTEC INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(OPTI)
WeShield CEO & OPTI Shareholder Denies Rumors That Settlement of OPTEC Litigation is Imminent

11/29/2021 | 08:39am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November, 17th 2021, OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI) issued a press release that stated in part "We [OPTEC] hope to have all outstanding legal and remaining issues resolved prior to my retirement from the Board of Directors, including a resolution with the WeShield legal action." 

It was then reported on November 18th that OPTEC had not reached out to WeShield or Michael Sinensky either directly or through counsel and settlement discussions had not yet been initiated.(https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weshield-ceo--optec-shareholder-responds-to-optec-announcement-that-roger-pawson-is-stepping-down-301427879.html)

Since then, we have continued to hear and deny rumors that a resolution of the pending litigation may be imminent.

This statement confirms that to date, no WeShield executives nor their counsel have been contacted by OPTEC or their counsel with respect to a possible resolution of these matters. "Accordingly, we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against OPTEC CEO's meritless claims by pursuing all available remedies," stated WeShield CEO Michael Sinensky.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weshield-ceo--opti-shareholder-denies-rumors-that-settlement-of-optec-litigation-is-imminent-301432868.html

SOURCE WeShield


All news about OPTEC INTERNATIONAL, INC.
11/18 OPTEC Announces Retirement of Roger Pawson from the Board of Directors by Early 2022
CI
10/20 WESHIELD : Responds To OPTEC International, Inc. Information Statement
PR
07/19 OPTEC INTERNATIONAL : Optec International, Inc.
AQ
06/08 Optec International, Inc. completed the acquisition of WeShield for $70 million.
CI
05/18 OPTEC INTERNATIONAL : Restores Fuel Maximizer Production in Response to Recent Increase in..
AQ
03/31 Optec International, Inc. entered into a term sheet to acquire WeShield.
CI
03/09 OPTEC International, Inc. Discusses Integration of UV-C Led Light in Smartphones and Ta..
NE
01/15 OPTEC International, Inc. Discusses Acquisition of Z20 App for 24/7 Cleaning and Disinf..
NE
01/14 Optec International, Inc. acquired unknown majority stake in Z2O from iManage LLC.
CI
2020 DELETED : Optec Signs Deal with Walmart And Target to Sell UV-C Led Disinfectants and Sani..
AQ
More news