OPTEX : Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD.
11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD.
OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.
November 9, 2021
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Market 1st Section:#6914)
Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary)
Overview
Name
Location
Date of establishment
Representative
Sales
Operating Profit
Business
MITSUTEC CO., LTD.
134-1 Nakamura, Awaji, Hyogo
October 2, 1987
Hisanao Mitsu, President
¥2,100million (FY ended March 31, 2021) ¥-200million (FY ended March 31, 2021)
Development/manufacturing of automation systems and image processing inspection systems, etc.
2
Business of MITSUTEC CO., LTD.
Automation Systems
Boasting advanced mechatronics technology
High-speed/high-precisionfilling technology
High-speedmaterial handling technology, etc.
→ High quality meeting exacting standards
Since its foundation, MITSUTEC has been manufactured automation systems such as secondary battery
manufacturing lines.
Image Processing
Inspection Systems
"Motion technology"
to move things
×
"Vision technology"
to see things
Providing optimum solutions
MITSUTEC builds an image processing inspection system
that offers solutions to customer issues by combining cameras, LED lightings and measuring instruments, etc.
3
Future Direction of the *IA Business
*IA＝Industrial Automation
Business aimed at automation, labor saving and efficiency improvement in
production and inspection processes by using sensors for industrial
equipment, LED lighting for image inspection and industrial computers, etc.
