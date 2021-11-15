Log in
    6914   JP3197700002

OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED

(6914)
OPTEX : Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD.

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD.

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.

November 9, 2021

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Market 1st Section:#6914)

The forward-looking statements, including OPTEX CO., LTD.'s operating results, strategies, and business plans, contained in these materials are based on judgments and assumptions posited on information available at the time of the presentation. There is a possibility actual operating results will differ materially from the projections described herein as a result of uncertainties contained within these judgments and assumptions, and changes in the Company's management of its businesses or changes in domestic and overseas business conditions in the future.

Copyright (C) 2021 OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.

Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary)

Overview

Name

Location

Date of establishment

Representative

Sales

Operating Profit

Business

MITSUTEC CO., LTD.

134-1 Nakamura, Awaji, Hyogo

October 2, 1987

Hisanao Mitsu, President

¥2,100million (FY ended March 31, 2021) ¥-200million (FY ended March 31, 2021)

Development/manufacturing of automation systems and image processing inspection systems, etc.

Copyright (C) 2021 OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.

2

Business of MITSUTEC CO., LTD.

Automation Systems

Boasting advanced mechatronics technology

  • High-speed/high-precisionfilling technology
  • High-speedmaterial handling technology, etc.

→ High quality meeting exacting standards

Since its foundation, MITSUTEC has been manufactured automation systems such as secondary battery

manufacturing lines.

Image Processing

Inspection Systems

"Motion technology"

to move things

×

"Vision technology"

to see things

  • Providing optimum solutions

MITSUTEC builds an image processing inspection system

that offers solutions to customer issues by combining cameras, LED lightings and measuring instruments, etc.

Copyright (C) 2021 OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.

3

Future Direction of the *IA Business

*IAIndustrial Automation

Business aimed at automation, labor saving and efficiency improvement in

production and inspection processes by using sensors for industrial

equipment, LED lighting for image inspection and industrial computers, etc.

Accelerate expansion

by extending "total solutions"

Machine Vision

Sensors

Lighting

Industrial PC

Packaging

Actuator/

AI/IoT system

mechatronics

development

Offer solutions

Solve users' issues

Copyright (C) 2021 OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.

4

Disclaimer

OPTEX Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
