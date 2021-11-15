OPTEX : Notice of Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary) and Personnel Change

Log in
    6914   JP3197700002

OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED

(6914)
11/15/2021
November 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company: OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.

Representative: Isamu Oguni, President & CEO

(TSE 1st Section: 6914)

Inquiries: Iwao Shimokawa, General Affairs Division Manager

Telephone: +81-77-527-9861

Notice of Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary) and

Personnel Change

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors passed a resolution to conclude a share transfer agreement for acquiring all outstanding shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (hereinafter "MITSUTEC") and converting MITSUTEC into the Company's subsidiary. Details are as follows.

1. Reasons for share acquisition

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Group") have been working together to expand viewing technologies, including those for monitoring changes and conditions, examining the invisible, and making observations and judgments, to make valuable proposals to diversifying customers, and to develop new solutions, by introducing telecommunications, lighting, image processing and other elemental technologies, in addition to sensing technologies.

MITSUTEC, on the other hand, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells image processing inspection equipment for a range of industrial fields and contributes to quality improvement at manufacturing sites using its advanced technology.

Since its founding, MITSUTEC has also been working on secondary cell battery manufacturing equipment and, as a system integrator in factory automation, applies its advanced mechatronics technology and image processing technology to battery manufacturing equipment and other products indispensable to a carbon-neutral society.

In addition, MITSUTEC has been improving its devices in recent years, to support IoT, the function of traceability management, and responses to artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The Company plans to combine the technical and production capabilities of the OPTEX Group and MITSUTEC, and provide its customers with total solutions, from advanced control and measurement terminals to the development of devices and manufacturing lines in the factory automation market, in order to develop businesses in fields offering growth potential, thereby raising the corporate value of the Group.

1

2. Overview of the relevant subsidiary

(1) Name

MITSUTEC CO., LTD.

(2)

Location

134-1 Nakamura, Awaji, Hyogo

(3)

Name

and

title

of

Hisanao Mitsu, Representative Director and President

representative

Chikuma Mitsu, Representative Director

(4)

Business

Planning, development, manufacturing, sale, and maintenance of image

processing inspection equipment and automation machinery

(5)

Capital

50 million yen

(6)

Establishment

October 2, 1987

(7)

Major

shareholder

and

Hisanao Mitsu, 600 shares (100%)

shareholding ratio

(8)

Relationships

between

the

The Company has no capital, personal or business relationship with the

listed company and the relevant

relevant company.

company

The relevant company does not correspond to a party related to the

Company.

(9) The relevant company's financial results and financial position for the last three years

Accounting period

FY ended March 2019

FY ended March 2020

FY ended March 2021

Net assets

3,377 million yen

3,415 million yen

3,391 million yen

Total assets

3,979 million yen

3,593 million yen

3,888 million yen

Net assets per share

3,752,387 yen

3,795,541 yen

3,768,111 yen

Net sales

2,442 million yen

2,050 million yen

2,112 million yen

Operating profit

195 million yen

19 million yen

-241 million yen

Ordinary profit

275 million yen

47 million yen

-64 million yen

Net income

209 million yen

46 million yen

-20 million yen

Earnings per share

232,542 yen

51,487 yen

-23,264 yen

Dividend per share

25,000 yen

12,500 yen

-

3. Overview of the sellers of the shares

(1) Name

Hisanao Mitsu

(2)

Address

Awaji, Hyogo

(3)

Relationship

between

the

Not applicable.

listed company

and

the

concerned individual

4. Number of shares to be acquired and the state of share ownership before and after the acquisition

2

(1) Number of shares held

0 shares

before the change

(Number of voting rights:

0 rights)

(Percentage of voting rights: 0%)

(2) Number of shares to be

600 shares

acquired

(3) Number of shares held after

600 shares

the change

(Number of voting rights:

600 rights)

(Percentage of voting rights: 100%)

5. Acquisition value

The Company refrains from disclosing the share acquisition value by mutual agreement with theother party. The parties decided on the acquisition value by properly exercising due diligence and calculating a reasonable amount in mutual consultation.

6. Schedule

Date of resolution by the Board of Directors: November 15, 2021

Share transfer agreement conclusion date: November 15, 2021

Share acquisition execution date: November 30, 2021 (plan)

7 Personnel change at MITSUTEC (as of November 30, 2021)

Title

Name

Concurrent Position

Representative Director

and

Akira Higashi

Director, OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (in

President

charge of strategies)

Director, Sanritz Automation Co., Ltd.

Director, Three Ace Co., Ltd.

  1. The above personnel change will be officially finalized upon the approval of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of MITSUTEC to be held on November 30, 2021.

8 Outlook

The impact of this share acquisition on the consolidated financial results of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, will be negligible. The Company is now closely examining the effects this action may have on its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The Company will promptly disclose any matter required to be disclosed in the future.

3

References: Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (announced on July 13, 2021) and consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

(Million yen)

Consolidated net

Consolidated

Consolidated

Profit attributable to

sales

operating profit

ordinary profit

owners of parent

Consolidated earnings

forecasts for the FY

45,000

4,500

4,800

3,350

ending Dec. 31, 2021

Consolidated financial

results for the FY

34,846

2,098

2,176

1,395

ended Dec. 31, 2020

4

Disclaimer

OPTEX Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
