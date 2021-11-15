OPTEX : Notice of Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary) and Personnel Change

November 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.

Representative: Isamu Oguni, President & CEO

(TSE 1st Section: 6914)

Inquiries: Iwao Shimokawa, General Affairs Division Manager

Telephone: +81-77-527-9861

Notice of Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary) and

Personnel Change

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors passed a resolution to conclude a share transfer agreement for acquiring all outstanding shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (hereinafter "MITSUTEC") and converting MITSUTEC into the Company's subsidiary. Details are as follows.

1. Reasons for share acquisition

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Group") have been working together to expand viewing technologies, including those for monitoring changes and conditions, examining the invisible, and making observations and judgments, to make valuable proposals to diversifying customers, and to develop new solutions, by introducing telecommunications, lighting, image processing and other elemental technologies, in addition to sensing technologies.

MITSUTEC, on the other hand, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells image processing inspection equipment for a range of industrial fields and contributes to quality improvement at manufacturing sites using its advanced technology.

Since its founding, MITSUTEC has also been working on secondary cell battery manufacturing equipment and, as a system integrator in factory automation, applies its advanced mechatronics technology and image processing technology to battery manufacturing equipment and other products indispensable to a carbon-neutral society.

In addition, MITSUTEC has been improving its devices in recent years, to support IoT, the function of traceability management, and responses to artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The Company plans to combine the technical and production capabilities of the OPTEX Group and MITSUTEC, and provide its customers with total solutions, from advanced control and measurement terminals to the development of devices and manufacturing lines in the factory automation market, in order to develop businesses in fields offering growth potential, thereby raising the corporate value of the Group.

