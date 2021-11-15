OPTEX : Notice of Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary) and Personnel Change
11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
November 15, 2021
For Immediate Release
Company: OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.
Representative: Isamu Oguni, President & CEO
(TSE 1st Section: 6914)
Inquiries: Iwao Shimokawa, General Affairs Division Manager
Telephone: +81-77-527-9861
Notice of Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary) and
Personnel Change
OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that at a meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors passed a resolution to conclude a share transfer agreement for acquiring all outstanding shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (hereinafter "MITSUTEC") and converting MITSUTEC into the Company's subsidiary. Details are as follows.
1. Reasons for share acquisition
The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter "the Group") have been working together to expand viewing technologies, including those for monitoring changes and conditions, examining the invisible, and making observations and judgments, to make valuable proposals to diversifying customers, and to develop new solutions, by introducing telecommunications, lighting, image processing and other elemental technologies, in addition to sensing technologies.
MITSUTEC, on the other hand, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells image processing inspection equipment for a range of industrial fields and contributes to quality improvement at manufacturing sites using its advanced technology.
Since its founding, MITSUTEC has also been working on secondary cell battery manufacturing equipment and, as a system integrator in factory automation, applies its advanced mechatronics technology and image processing technology to battery manufacturing equipment and other products indispensable to a carbon-neutral society.
In addition, MITSUTEC has been improving its devices in recent years, to support IoT, the function of traceability management, and responses to artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The Company plans to combine the technical and production capabilities of the OPTEX Group and MITSUTEC, and provide its customers with total solutions, from advanced control and measurement terminals to the development of devices and manufacturing lines in the factory automation market, in order to develop businesses in fields offering growth potential, thereby raising the corporate value of the Group.
1
2. Overview of the relevant subsidiary
(1) Name
MITSUTEC CO., LTD.
(2)
Location
134-1 Nakamura, Awaji, Hyogo
(3)
Name
and
title
of
Hisanao Mitsu, Representative Director and President
representative
Chikuma Mitsu, Representative Director
(4)
Business
Planning, development, manufacturing, sale, and maintenance of image
processing inspection equipment and automation machinery
(5)
Capital
50 million yen
(6)
Establishment
October 2, 1987
(7)
Major
shareholder
and
Hisanao Mitsu, 600 shares (100%)
shareholding ratio
(8)
Relationships
between
the
The Company has no capital, personal or business relationship with the
listed company and the relevant
relevant company.
company
The relevant company does not correspond to a party related to the
Company.
(9) The relevant company's financial results and financial position for the last three years
Accounting period
FY ended March 2019
FY ended March 2020
FY ended March 2021
Net assets
3,377 million yen
3,415 million yen
3,391 million yen
Total assets
3,979 million yen
3,593 million yen
3,888 million yen
Net assets per share
3,752,387 yen
3,795,541 yen
3,768,111 yen
Net sales
2,442 million yen
2,050 million yen
2,112 million yen
Operating profit
195 million yen
19 million yen
-241 million yen
Ordinary profit
275 million yen
47 million yen
-64 million yen
Net income
209 million yen
46 million yen
-20 million yen
Earnings per share
232,542 yen
51,487 yen
-23,264 yen
Dividend per share
25,000 yen
12,500 yen
-
3. Overview of the sellers of the shares
(1) Name
Hisanao Mitsu
(2)
Address
Awaji, Hyogo
(3)
Relationship
between
the
Not applicable.
listed company
and
the
concerned individual
4. Number of shares to be acquired and the state of share ownership before and after the acquisition
2
(1) Number of shares held
0 shares
before the change
(Number of voting rights:
0 rights)
(Percentage of voting rights: 0%)
(2) Number of shares to be
600 shares
acquired
(3) Number of shares held after
600 shares
the change
(Number of voting rights:
600 rights)
(Percentage of voting rights: 100%)
5. Acquisition value
The Company refrains from disclosing the share acquisition value by mutual agreement with theother party. The parties decided on the acquisition value by properly exercising due diligence and calculating a reasonable amount in mutual consultation.
6. Schedule
Date of resolution by the Board of Directors: November 15, 2021
Share transfer agreement conclusion date: November 15, 2021
Share acquisition execution date: November 30, 2021 (plan)
7． Personnel change at MITSUTEC (as of November 30, 2021)
Title
Name
Concurrent Position
Representative Director
and
Akira Higashi
Director, OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (in
President
charge of strategies)
Director, Sanritz Automation Co., Ltd.
Director, Three Ace Co., Ltd.
The above personnel change will be officially finalized upon the approval of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of MITSUTEC to be held on November 30, 2021.
8． Outlook
The impact of this share acquisition on the consolidated financial results of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, will be negligible. The Company is now closely examining the effects this action may have on its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The Company will promptly disclose any matter required to be disclosed in the future.
3
References: Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (announced on July 13, 2021) and consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
OPTEX Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.