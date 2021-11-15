Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. OPTEX GROUP Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6914   JP3197700002

OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED

(6914)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OPTEX : Notice of Decision related to Acquisition of Treasury Shares

11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company:

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD.

Representative:

Isamu Oguni, President & CEO

(TSE 1st Section: 6914)

Inquiries:

Iwao Shimokawa, General Affairs Division Manager

Telephone:

+81-77-527-9861

Notice of Decision related to Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (hereinafter, the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company resolved a matter related to of treasury shares at its meeting on August 5, 2019, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing the terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (3) of the said Act. Details are as follows:

1Reasons for the acquisition of treasury shares

The objective is to increase the shareholder return standard and improve capital efficiency.

2Details of items related to the acquisition

(1)

Type of shares subject to acquisition

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total no. of shares to be acquired

650,000 shares (upper limit)

(Ratio to total shares issued (excluding treasury shares) 1.80%)

(3)

Total of acquisition price

1,000 million yen (Upper limit)

(4)

Acquisition period

November 16, 2021 to December 23, 2021

(5)

Acquisition method

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For your reference) Holding of treasury shares as of October 31, 2021 Total shares issued (excluding treasury shares) 36,157,396 shares

Treasury shares

1,578,388 shares

Disclaimer

OPTEX Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED
01:40aOPTEX : Notice of Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD. (Making it a Subsidiary) and..
PU
01:40aOPTEX : Acquisition of Shares of MITSUTEC CO., LTD.
PU
01:40aOPTEX : Notice of Decision related to Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
11/09Summary of Financial Results (Consolidated) for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
PU
11/09Presentation Material for the Third Quarter of F.Y.2021
PU
11/09Optex Group Company, Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Dece..
CI
11/09OPTEX GROUP Company, Limited Provides Earning Guidance for the Year Ending December 31,..
CI
09/13Optex Eligible to List on Tokyo Bourse's Prime Market
MT
09/13OPTEX : Notice Regarding Application for the Selection of the New Prime Market Category
PU
09/09OPTEX : Notice on Issuance of IR Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 45 500 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2021 3 800 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 53 983 M 474 M 474 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 881
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OPTEX GROUP Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 493,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isamu Oguni President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Onishi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yasushi Sakemi Independent Outside Director
Minoru Kida Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiro Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED-20.84%474
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.36%151 138
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE31.89%99 131
EATON CORPORATION PLC41.44%68 479
NIDEC CORPORATION0.27%66 803
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.05%58 238