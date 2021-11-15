OPTEX : Notice of Decision related to Acquisition of Treasury Shares

November 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company: OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. Representative: Isamu Oguni, President & CEO (TSE 1st Section: 6914) Inquiries: Iwao Shimokawa, General Affairs Division Manager Telephone: +81-77-527-9861

Notice of Decision related to Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares based on the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act）

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (hereinafter, the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company resolved a matter related to of treasury shares at its meeting on August 5, 2019, based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act applied by replacing the terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (3) of the said Act. Details are as follows:

1．Reasons for the acquisition of treasury shares

The objective is to increase the shareholder return standard and improve capital efficiency.

2．Details of items related to the acquisition

(1) Type of shares subject to acquisition Common stock of the Company (2) Total no. of shares to be acquired 650,000 shares (upper limit) (Ratio to total shares issued (excluding treasury shares) 1.80%) (3) Total of acquisition price 1,000 million yen (Upper limit) (4) Acquisition period November 16, 2021 to December 23, 2021 (5) Acquisition method Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For your reference) Holding of treasury shares as of October 31, 2021 Total shares issued (excluding treasury shares) 36,157,396 shares