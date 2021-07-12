Log in
    6914   JP3197700002

OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED

(6914)
OPTEX : Notice Regarding the Compliance with the Criteria for Listing in the New Market Category (Prime Market)

07/12/2021
July 12, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company:

OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (TSE 1st Section: 6914)

Representative:

Isamu Oguni, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Iwao Shimokawa, General Affairs Division Manager

Telephone:

+81-77-527-9861

Notice Regarding the Compliance with the Criteria for Listing

in the New Market Category (Prime Market)

We hereby announce that we have received notification from the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") that we are eligible to select the "Prime Market" as a result of the initial assessment of our conformity to the listing maintenance criteria for the new market segment that will be introduced on April, 2022.

Based on the result, we will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of a new market segment.

Disclaimer

OPTEX Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 04:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 43 000 M 390 M 390 M
Net income 2021 3 600 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 63 940 M 580 M 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 881
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OPTEX GROUP Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 768,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isamu Oguni President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Onishi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yasushi Sakemi Independent Outside Director
Minoru Kida Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiro Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTEX GROUP COMPANY, LIMITED-6.26%617
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.91%121 721
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.82%90 461
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.24%68 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC27.82%58 456
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.45%57 571