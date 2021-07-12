OPTEX : Notice Regarding the Compliance with the Criteria for Listing in the New Market Category (Prime Market)

July 12, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company: OPTEX GROUP CO., LTD. (TSE 1st Section: 6914) Representative: Isamu Oguni, President & CEO Inquiries: Iwao Shimokawa, General Affairs Division Manager Telephone: +81-77-527-9861

Notice Regarding the Compliance with the Criteria for Listing

in the New Market Category (Prime Market)

We hereby announce that we have received notification from the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") that we are eligible to select the "Prime Market" as a result of the initial assessment of our conformity to the listing maintenance criteria for the new market segment that will be introduced on April, 2022.

Based on the result, we will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of a new market segment.