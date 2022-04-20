Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Optex Systems Holdings, Inc
  News
  Summary
    OPXS   US68384X2099

OPTEX SYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC

(OPXS)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/20 03:21:55 pm EDT
2.170 USD   +0.46%
05:05pOPTEX : Announces $1.1 Million Order for Optical Assemblies
PU
04/18OPTEX SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Optex Systems Holdings, Inc and Optex Systems, Inc. Enters into an Amended and Restated Loan Agreement with PNC Bank, National Association
CI
Optex : Announces $1.1 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

04/20/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
Optex Systems Announces $1.1 Million Order for Optical Assemblies
April 20, 2022

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $1.1million order as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.

Bill Bates, GM, AOC stated "The Applied Optics Center is pleased to announce another order release of optical sub-assemblies supporting our long-standing customer. We continue to play a key role in supplying quality components used in the production of outstanding optical devices." Total orders related to these product types now exceed $26.7 million dollars since its inception in early 2015.

With this order, the current Optex backlog is in excess of $29.7 million.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs and military spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in the U.S. Government's interpretation of federal procurement rules and regulations, changes in spending due to policy changes in any new federal presidential administration, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, increases in tax rates, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control.

You must carefully consider any such statement and should understand that many factors could cause actual results to differ from the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of other risks and uncertainties, including some that are known and some that are not. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. You should carefully evaluate such statements in light of factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, especially on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. In various filings the Company has identified important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected or historic results. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete list of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Contact:
IR@optexsys.com
(972) 764-5718

SOURCE: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698240/Optex-Systems-Announces-11-Million-Order-for-Optical-Assemblies

Released April 20, 2022

Disclaimer

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:04:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,2 M - -
Net income 2021 2,13 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 18,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart OPTEX SYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC
Duration : Period :
Optex Systems Holdings, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Danny R. Schoening Chairman, CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Karen L. Hawkins Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence F. Hagenbuch Independent Director
Dale E. Lehmann Independent Director
Rahul Rimmy Malhotra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTEX SYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC15.51%18
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.19%155 055
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION29.40%121 874
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.28%72 310
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.29%68 454
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.86%49 757