  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Opthea Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPT   AU000000OPT2

OPTHEA LIMITED

(OPT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Opthea : Angiogenesis 2022 -Prof Cheung presentation of PCV data

02/13/2022 | 05:12pm EST
OPT-302 Combination Therapy in onlyPolypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy

Gemmy Cheung MBBS, FRCOphth, FAMS, MCI

Head and Senior Consultant,

Medical Retina Department, Singapore National Eye Center,

Singapore Eye Research Institute, Singapore

Angiogenesis, Exudation & Degeneration 2022, Virtual



Disclaimer

This presentation includes general background information about the activities of Opthea Limited (ABN 32 006 340 567) ('Opthea' or 'Company') and its affiliates and subsidiaries (together, the 'Opthea Group'). The information contained in this presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be complete.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Please refer to information, including risk factors, set forth in Opthea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

This presentation includes statistical and other industry and market data that we obtained from industry publications and research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties as well as our own estimates of potential market opportunities. All of the market data used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data. Industry publications and third party research, surveys and studies generally indicate that their information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, although they do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information. Our estimates of the potential market opportunities for our product candidates include several key assumptions based on our industry knowledge, industry publications, third-party research and other surveys, which may be based on a small sample size and may fail to accurately reflect market opportunities. While we believe that our internal assumptions are reasonable, no independent source has verified such assumptions.

The information contained in this presentation does not constitute investment or financial product advice (nor taxation or legal advice) and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, taxation position or needs of any particular investor, which should be considered when deciding if an investment is appropriate. You must consider your own investment objectives, financial situation and needs and conduct your own independent investigations and enquiries, including obtaining taxation, legal, financial or other professional advice in relation to the information contained in this presentation as appropriate to your jurisdiction. This presentation should not be relied upon by the Recipient in considering the merits of any particular transaction.

This presentation may contain trade marks and trade names of third parties, which are the property of their respective owners. Third party trademarks and trade names used in this presentation belong to the relevant owners and use is not intended to represent sponsorship, approval or association by or with any of the Opthea Group.

Angiogenesis, Exudation & Degeneration 2022, Virtual

2

Disclosures



  • Topcon
  • Zeiss
  • Heidelberg
  • Bayer
  • Novartis
  • Roche
  • Boehringer-Ingelheim
  • Allergan

Angiogenesis, Exudation & Degeneration 2022, Virtual

3



Key Take-Aways

  • Opthea's OPT-302 combination therapy has the potential to improve visual acuity outcomes over standard of care in patients with PCV
  • PCV is a subtype of wet AMD with variable response to current anti-VEGF therapy
  • OPT-302combination with ranibizumab achieved superior visual acuity gains and anatomical improvements compared to ranibizumab alone in PCV patients
  • OPT-302combination therapy safety profile is consistent with standard of care anti- VEGF-A therapy

Angiogenesis, Exudation & Degeneration 2022, Virtual

4



OPT-302 Combination Therapy Enhances the Blockade of the Validated VEGF Pathways in wet AMD

Used in combination with any VEGF-A inhibitor, OPT-302completely blocks VEGFR-2 and VEGFR-3 signaling, inhibiting the most important pathways driving angiogenesis and vascular leakage

VEGF-A inhibition elevates VEGF-C and VEGF-D which can

contribute to sub-optimal clinical efficacy of anti-VEGF-A treatments

Angiogenesis, Exudation & Degeneration 2022, Virtual

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Opthea Limited published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
