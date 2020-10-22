Opthea : Announces Pricing of US Initial Public Offering

ASX Release

19 October 2020

Opthea Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering in the

United States

Melbourne, Australia; 19 October 2020 - Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, announces that is has priced its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") of 8,563,300 American Depositary Shares ("ADS"), representing 68,506,400 ordinary shares, at an initial public offering price of US$13.50 per ADS, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, and in lieu of ADSs, the Company offered and sold to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase 936,700 ADSs at a public offering price of US$13.49999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the initial public offering price per ADS, minus the US$0.00001 per ADS exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately US$128.2 million. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,425,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price per ADS less underwriting discounts and commissions. The ADSs have commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OPT." The Offering is expected to close on or about October 20, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Citigroup and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Truist Securities are acting as lead managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 16, 2020. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110; by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or email: syndicate@svbleerink.com.

A copy of the registration statement (including the prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission can be found here: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?CIK=1815620&owner=exclude

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Opthea's lead product candidate OPT-302 is being developed for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to achieve broader inhibition of the VEGF family, with the goal of improving overall efficacy and demonstrating superior vision gains over that which can be achieved by inhibiting VEGF-A alone.

