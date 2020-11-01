Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Opthea Limited    OPT   AU000000OPT2

OPTHEA LIMITED

(OPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/30
2.17 AUD   -2.25%
04:35pOPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/28OPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/26OPTHEA : Receives A$8.5m R&D Tax Incentive
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Opthea : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 04:35pm EST

Form 604

Corporations Act

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

OPTHEA LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

006 340 567

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See

Appendix C)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

28 October 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

23 October 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of

Previous Notice

Present Notice

securities (4)

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Ordinary

12,315,724

3.65%

8,200,803

2.43%

American

Depository Shares

9,175,032

2.71%

9,337,080

2.76%

(ADS)

TOTAL

21,490,756

6.36%

17,537,883

5.19%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration given

Class and Number

Person's

change

interest changed

Change (6)

in relation to

of securities

votes

change (7)

affected

affected

Please see Appendix A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of relevant interest

Class and

Person's

relevant

holder of

to be registered

(6)

number of

votes

interest

securities

holder (8)

securities

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Power to control voting

Ordinary

1,700,916

(Australia)

(Australia)

(Australia)

and/or disposal of securities

1,700,916

Futures Limited

Nominees Pty Ltd

Futures Limited

in its capacity as ultimate

beneficial owner having a

principal position.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Power to control voting

Ordinary

4,223

International

(Australia)

International

and/or disposal of securities

4,223

Nominees Pty Ltd

in its capacity as ultimate

beneficial owner having a

principal position.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Borrowing of securities

Ordinary

6,133,502

Markets

(Australia)

Markets

pursuant to a Prime

6,133,502

(Australia) Pty.

Nominees Pty Ltd

(Australia) Pty.

Brokerage Agreement (see

Limited

Limited

Appendix B), with power to

control the voting and/or

disposal of borrowed

securities.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Borrowing of securities

Ordinary

362,162

International

(Australia)

International

pursuant to a Prime

362,162

Nominees Pty Ltd

Brokerage Agreement (see

Appendix B), with power to

control the voting and/or

disposal of borrowed

securities.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Borrowing of securities

1,167,135 ADS

9,337,080

International

(Australia)

International

pursuant to a Prime

representing

Nominees Pty Ltd

Brokerage Agreement (see

9,337,080

Appendix B), with power to

Ordinary Shares

control the voting and/or

disposal of borrowed

securities.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association

(9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Addresses

Bank of America Corporation

100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia

Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited

Level 34, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

Merrill Lynch International

2 King Edward Street, London, England, EC1A 1HQ, United

Kingdom

BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park, New York NY 10036, USA

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Kelvin Kwok

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

30 October 2020

Appendix A

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration

Class (6) of

Securities

Person's votes

Remark

(4)

(5)

securities

affected

affected

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,089)

(4,089)

Refer to App. B

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

124,060

124,060

Refer to App. B

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

ADS

23,576

188,608

Refer to App. B

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

ADS

15,657

125,256

Refer to App. B

10/22/2020

BofA Securities, Inc.

Securities returned

N/A

ADS

(39,200)

(313,600)

Refer to App. B

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

22,466

Ordinary

9,459

9,459

N/A

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(4,871)

Ordinary

(2,049)

(2,049)

N/A

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(40,867)

Ordinary

(17,028)

(17,028)

N/A

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(22,512)

Ordinary

(9,459)

(9,459)

N/A

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(7,539)

Ordinary

(3,191)

(3,191)

N/A

10/22/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

5,210

Ordinary

2,209

2,209

N/A

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(2,744)

(2,744)

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(17,633)

(17,633)

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

ADS

(23,576)

(188,608)

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

ADS

(580,749)

(4,645,992)

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

ADS

604,325

4,834,600

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

ADS

(15,657)

(125,256)

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities returned

N/A

ADS

(522,530)

(4,180,240)

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

ADS

538,187

4,305,496

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

BofA Securities, Inc.

Securities returned

N/A

ADS

(4,400)

(35,200)

Refer to App. B

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

8,169

Ordinary

3,490

3,490

N/A

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(24,340)

Ordinary

(10,374)

(10,374)

N/A

10/23/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(8,167)

Ordinary

(3,490)

(3,490)

N/A

10/26/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(14,726)

Ordinary

(6,243)

(6,243)

N/A

10/26/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

9,942

Ordinary

4,250

4,250

N/A

10/26/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

4,250

Ordinary

1,811

1,811

N/A

10/26/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(2,380,000)

Ordinary

(1,000,000)

(1,000,000)

N/A

10/26/2020

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(10,115)

Ordinary

(4,250)

(4,250)

N/A

10/27/2020

Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited

Securities returned

N/A

Ordinary

(39,477)

(39,477)

Refer to App. B

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Opthea Limited published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 21:34:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OPTHEA LIMITED
04:35pOPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/28OPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/26OPTHEA : Receives A$8.5m R&D Tax Incentive
PU
10/23OPTHEA : Final Director's Interest Notice - GK
PU
10/23OPTHEA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
10/22OPTHEA : Cleansing Notice
PU
10/22OPTHEA : Appendix 2A
PU
10/22OPTHEA : Proposed issue of Securities - OPT
PU
10/22OPTHEA : Chairman Address to the 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
10/22OPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 245 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2021 -39,5 M -27,8 M -27,8 M
Net cash 2021 204 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 733 M 516 M 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart OPTHEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opthea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTHEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,53 AUD
Last Close Price 2,17 AUD
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Megan Baldwin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Jeremy Max Levin Chairman
Michael Tonroe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael K. Sistenich Independent Non-Executive Director
Lawrence B. Gozlan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPTHEA LIMITED-27.18%516
LONZA GROUP AG57.19%45 022
SEAGEN INC.45.98%29 857
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.34%29 524
CELLTRION, INC.33.15%28 374
MODERNA, INC.244.94%26 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group