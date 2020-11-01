Opthea : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
OPTHEA LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
006 340 567
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See
Appendix C)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
28 October 2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
23 October 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Present Notice
securities (4)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Ordinary
12,315,724
3.65%
8,200,803
2.43%
American
Depository Shares
9,175,032
2.71%
9,337,080
2.76%
(ADS)
TOTAL
21,490,756
6.36%
17,537,883
5.19%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration given
Class and Number
Person's
change
interest changed
Change (6)
in relation to
of securities
votes
change (7)
affected
affected
Please see Appendix A
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of relevant interest
Class and
Person's
relevant
holder of
to be registered
(6)
number of
votes
interest
securities
holder (8)
securities
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Power to control voting
Ordinary
1,700,916
(Australia)
(Australia)
(Australia)
and/or disposal of securities
1,700,916
Futures Limited
Nominees Pty Ltd
Futures Limited
in its capacity as ultimate
beneficial owner having a
principal position.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Power to control voting
Ordinary
4,223
International
(Australia)
International
and/or disposal of securities
4,223
Nominees Pty Ltd
in its capacity as ultimate
beneficial owner having a
principal position.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Borrowing of securities
Ordinary
6,133,502
Markets
(Australia)
Markets
pursuant to a Prime
6,133,502
(Australia) Pty.
Nominees Pty Ltd
(Australia) Pty.
Brokerage Agreement (see
Limited
Limited
Appendix B), with power to
control the voting and/or
disposal of borrowed
securities.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Borrowing of securities
Ordinary
362,162
International
(Australia)
International
pursuant to a Prime
362,162
Nominees Pty Ltd
Brokerage Agreement (see
Appendix B), with power to
control the voting and/or
disposal of borrowed
securities.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Borrowing of securities
1,167,135 ADS
9,337,080
International
(Australia)
International
pursuant to a Prime
representing
Nominees Pty Ltd
Brokerage Agreement (see
9,337,080
Appendix B), with power to
Ordinary Shares
control the voting and/or
disposal of borrowed
securities.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association
(9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Addresses
Bank of America Corporation
100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia
Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited
Level 34, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch International
2 King Edward Street, London, England, EC1A 1HQ, United
Kingdom
BofA Securities, Inc.
One Bryant Park, New York NY 10036, USA
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Kelvin Kwok
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
30 October 2020
Appendix A
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change
Consideration
Class (6) of
Securities
Person's votes
Remark
(4)
(5)
securities
affected
affected
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,089)
(4,089)
Refer to App. B
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
124,060
124,060
Refer to App. B
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
ADS
23,576
188,608
Refer to App. B
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
ADS
15,657
125,256
Refer to App. B
10/22/2020
BofA Securities, Inc.
Securities returned
N/A
ADS
(39,200)
(313,600)
Refer to App. B
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
22,466
Ordinary
9,459
9,459
N/A
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(4,871)
Ordinary
(2,049)
(2,049)
N/A
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(40,867)
Ordinary
(17,028)
(17,028)
N/A
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(22,512)
Ordinary
(9,459)
(9,459)
N/A
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(7,539)
Ordinary
(3,191)
(3,191)
N/A
10/22/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
5,210
Ordinary
2,209
2,209
N/A
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(2,744)
(2,744)
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(17,633)
(17,633)
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
ADS
(23,576)
(188,608)
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
ADS
(580,749)
(4,645,992)
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
ADS
604,325
4,834,600
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
ADS
(15,657)
(125,256)
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities returned
N/A
ADS
(522,530)
(4,180,240)
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
ADS
538,187
4,305,496
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
BofA Securities, Inc.
Securities returned
N/A
ADS
(4,400)
(35,200)
Refer to App. B
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
8,169
Ordinary
3,490
3,490
N/A
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(24,340)
Ordinary
(10,374)
(10,374)
N/A
10/23/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(8,167)
Ordinary
(3,490)
(3,490)
N/A
10/26/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(14,726)
Ordinary
(6,243)
(6,243)
N/A
10/26/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
9,942
Ordinary
4,250
4,250
N/A
10/26/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
4,250
Ordinary
1,811
1,811
N/A
10/26/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(2,380,000)
Ordinary
(1,000,000)
(1,000,000)
N/A
10/26/2020
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(10,115)
Ordinary
(4,250)
(4,250)
N/A
10/27/2020
Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited
Securities returned
N/A
Ordinary
(39,477)
(39,477)
Refer to App. B
