Opthea Limited    OPT   AU000000OPT2

OPTHEA LIMITED

(OPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
2.28 AUD   +0.88%
04:49pOPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
11/10OPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
11/08OPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
Opthea : Change in substantial holding

11/22/2020 | 04:49pm EST
604 page 1/2 15July 2001

Form604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme -

Opthea Limited

ACN/ ARSN

006 340 567

1. Detailsofsubstantialholder(1)

Name

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNYMC) and each Group Entity listed in Annexure A (Group Entity),

(together BNYMC Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

Substantial holder on

19 November 2020

The previous notice was given to the companyon- 06 November 2020

The previous notice was dated - 05 November 2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached toall the votingshares in the companyor voting interests intheschemethat the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in whenlast required, and whennow required, togive asubstantial holding noticetothecompany or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities(4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

107,298,697

31.78%

99,338,697*

29.42%*

  • See Note 1 in Annexure C

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each changein, or changeinthenature of, arelevant interest of the substantial holder or an associateinvotingsecurities of thecompany or scheme, since the substantial holder was last requiredtogiveasubstantial holding noticeto thecompany or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

givenin relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

See Annexure B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder invoting securities after thechangeare as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

entitled to

relevant

number of

interest

securities

be

interest (6)

securities

registered

See Annexure C

604 page 2/2 15 July2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who havebecome associates (2) of, ceasedto be associates of, or havechangedthe nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interestsinthecompanyor schemeareasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

BNYMC and each Group Entity

Each Group Entity is an associate of BNYMC pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as each entity is directly or indirectly owned and

controlled by BNYMC.

6. Addresses

The addresses of personsnamedinthis form are asfollows:

Name

Address

The Bank of New York Mellon

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Corporation

Each Group Entity

240 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10286 USA

Signature

print name

AndrewWeiser

capacity Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

Date 20 November 2020

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is the ultimate parent company of a corporate group comprised of a large number of operating and holding companies. Details of the entities directly owned and controlled by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are listed below.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon

print name Andrew Weiser

capacity

Attorney-In-Fact

sign here

date

___20 November 2020

________

Annexure B

This is Annexure B of 1 page referred to in Form 604 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

given by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its related bodies corporate

Changes in relevant interests

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

Nature of Change

securities affected

changed

relation to change

affected

(Ordinary Shares)

16-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Deposit of securities

N/A

40,000

40,000

19-Nov-20

The Bank of New York Mellon

Transfer out of securities

N/A

(8,000,000)

(8,000,000)

Print Name - Andrew Weiser

Capacity - Attorney - In - Fact

Sign Here

Date - 20 November 2020



Disclaimer

Opthea Limited published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 21:48:04 UTC
11/22/2020 | 04:49pm EST
