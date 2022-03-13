Opthea : Change in substantial holding

sWei wei,

Form 604

Corporations Act

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

only To: Company Name/Scheme OPTHEA LIMITED ACN/ARSN 006 340 567 1. Details of substantial holder use Name Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See Appendix C) ACN/ARSN (if applicable): There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 9 March 2022 The previous notice was given to the company on 9 March 2022

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: