Opthea : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme OPTHEA LIMITED ACN/ARSN 006 340 567 1. Details of substantial holder Name Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See Appendix C) ACN/ARSN (if applicable): There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 11 March 2022 The previous notice was given to the company on 14 March 2022

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Previous Notice Present Notice securities (4) Person's Votes Voting Power (5) Person's Votes Voting Power (5) Ordinary 13,989,484 3.97% 13,985,660 3.97% American Depository Shares 6,470,936 1.84% 15,653,344 4.45% (ADS) Total 20,460,420 5.81% 29,639,004 8.42%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration given Class and Number Person's change interest changed Change (6) in relation to of securities votes change (7) affected affected

Please see Appendix A