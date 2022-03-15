Opthea : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
OPTHEA LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
006 340 567
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate
(See Appendix C)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
11 March 2022
The previous notice was given to the company on
14 March 2022
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Present Notice
securities (4)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Ordinary
13,989,484
3.97%
13,985,660
3.97%
American
Depository Shares
6,470,936
1.84%
15,653,344
4.45%
(ADS)
Total
20,460,420
5.81%
29,639,004
8.42%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration given
Class and Number
Person's
change
interest changed
Change (6)
in relation to
of securities
votes
change (7)
affected
affected
Please see Appendix A
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of relevant interest
Class and
Person's
relevant
holder of
to be registered
(6)
number of
votes
interest
securities
holder (8)
securities
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Power to control voting
Ordinary
4,540,501
(Australia)
(Australia)
(Australia)
and/or disposal of
4,540,501
Futures
Nominees Pty. Ltd
Futures Limited
securities in its capacity as
Limited
ultimate beneficial owner
having a principal position.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Power to control voting
Ordinary
4,919
International
(Australia)
International
and/or disposal of
4,919
Nominees Pty. Ltd
securities in its capacity as
ultimate beneficial owner
having a principal position.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Borrowing of securities
Ordinary
8,940,240
Markets
(Australia)
Markets
pursuant to a Prime
8,940,240
(Australia) Pty.
Nominees Pty. Ltd
(Australia) Pty.
Brokerage Agreement (see
Limited
Limited
Appendix B), with power to
control the voting and/or
disposal of borrowed
securities.
BofA
Merrill Lynch
BofA Securities,
Borrowing of securities
Ordinary
500,000
Securities, Inc.
(Australia)
Inc.
pursuant to a Stock Borrow
500,000
Nominees Pty. Ltd
Loan Agreement (see
Appendix B), with power to
control the voting and/or
disposal of borrowed
securities.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Borrowing of securities
1,956,668 ADS
15,653,344
International
International
pursuant to a Prime
representing
Brokerage Agreement (see
15,653,344
Appendix B), with power to
Ordinary
control the voting and/or
Shares
disposal of borrowed
securities.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association
(9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Addresses
Bank of America Corporation
100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
Level 34, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty. Limited
Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia
Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited
Level 34, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch International
2 King Edward Street, London, England, EC1A 1HQ, United
Kingdom
BofA Securities, Inc.
One Bryant Park, New York NY 10036, USA
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Kelvin Kwok
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
15 March 2022
Appendix A
Date of change
only3/11/2022
3/11/2022
3/11/2022
use3/11/2022
3/11/2022 personalr
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (4)
Consideration
Class (6) of
Securities
Person's
Remark
(5)
securities
affected
votes affected
Merrill Lynch International
Securities borrowed
N/A
ADS
1,147,801
9,182,408
Refer to App. B
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(44,575)
Ordinary
(53,065)
(53,065)
N/A
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
41,924
Ordinary
51,153
51,153
N/A
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
BUY
1,316
Ordinary
1,615
1,615
N/A
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited
SELL
(2,895)
Ordinary
(3,527)
(3,527)
N/A
Appendix B-1: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty Limited and
only
agreement
Susquehanna Pacific Pty Ltd
Holder of voting
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote
rights
on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on
voting rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
use
Scheduled return
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
date (if any)
Does the borrower
Yes
have the right to
return early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender
Yes
personalFor
have the right to
recall early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities
Yes
be returned on
settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
