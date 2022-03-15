Log in
    OPT   AU000000OPT2

OPTHEA LIMITED

(OPT)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 01:10:17 am
0.845 AUD   +1.81%
03:00aOPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/14OPTHEA : Notice of General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
03/13OPTHEA : Change in substantial holding
PU
Opthea : Change in substantial holding

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
For personal use only

Form 604

Corporations Act

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

OPTHEA LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

006 340 567

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate

(See Appendix C)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

11 March 2022

The previous notice was given to the company on

14 March 2022

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of

Previous Notice

Present Notice

securities (4)

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's Votes

Voting Power (5)

Ordinary

13,989,484

3.97%

13,985,660

3.97%

American

Depository Shares

6,470,936

1.84%

15,653,344

4.45%

(ADS)

Total

20,460,420

5.81%

29,639,004

8.42%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration given

Class and Number

Person's

change

interest changed

Change (6)

in relation to

of securities

votes

change (7)

affected

affected

Please see Appendix A

For personal use only

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of relevant interest

Class and

Person's

relevant

holder of

to be registered

(6)

number of

votes

interest

securities

holder (8)

securities

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Power to control voting

Ordinary

4,540,501

(Australia)

(Australia)

(Australia)

and/or disposal of

4,540,501

Futures

Nominees Pty. Ltd

Futures Limited

securities in its capacity as

Limited

ultimate beneficial owner

having a principal position.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Power to control voting

Ordinary

4,919

International

(Australia)

International

and/or disposal of

4,919

Nominees Pty. Ltd

securities in its capacity as

ultimate beneficial owner

having a principal position.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Borrowing of securities

Ordinary

8,940,240

Markets

(Australia)

Markets

pursuant to a Prime

8,940,240

(Australia) Pty.

Nominees Pty. Ltd

(Australia) Pty.

Brokerage Agreement (see

Limited

Limited

Appendix B), with power to

control the voting and/or

disposal of borrowed

securities.

BofA

Merrill Lynch

BofA Securities,

Borrowing of securities

Ordinary

500,000

Securities, Inc.

(Australia)

Inc.

pursuant to a Stock Borrow

500,000

Nominees Pty. Ltd

Loan Agreement (see

Appendix B), with power to

control the voting and/or

disposal of borrowed

securities.

Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch

Borrowing of securities

1,956,668 ADS

15,653,344

International

International

pursuant to a Prime

representing

Brokerage Agreement (see

15,653,344

Appendix B), with power to

Ordinary

control the voting and/or

Shares

disposal of borrowed

securities.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association

(9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

For personal use only

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Addresses

Bank of America Corporation

100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

Level 34, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty. Limited

Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia

Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited

Level 34, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

Merrill Lynch International

2 King Edward Street, London, England, EC1A 1HQ, United

Kingdom

BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park, New York NY 10036, USA

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Kelvin Kwok

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

15 March 2022

Appendix A

Date of change

only3/11/2022

3/11/2022

3/11/2022

use3/11/2022

3/11/2022 personalr

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (4)

Consideration

Class (6) of

Securities

Person's

Remark

(5)

securities

affected

votes affected

Merrill Lynch International

Securities borrowed

N/A

ADS

1,147,801

9,182,408

Refer to App. B

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(44,575)

Ordinary

(53,065)

(53,065)

N/A

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

41,924

Ordinary

51,153

51,153

N/A

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

BUY

1,316

Ordinary

1,615

1,615

N/A

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

SELL

(2,895)

Ordinary

(3,527)

(3,527)

N/A

Appendix B-1: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty Limited and

only

agreement

Susquehanna Pacific Pty Ltd

Holder of voting

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote

rights

on securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on

voting rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

use

Scheduled return

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

date (if any)

Does the borrower

Yes

have the right to

return early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender

Yes

personalFor

have the right to

recall early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities

Yes

be returned on

settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Opthea Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on OPTHEA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 0,38 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net income 2022 -112 M -80,9 M -80,9 M
Net cash 2022 77,1 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 292 M 211 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2022 561x
EV / Sales 2023 495x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart OPTHEA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Opthea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTHEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,83 AUD
Average target price 1,65 AUD
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Megan Baldwin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Karen Adams Secretary & Vice President-Finance
Jeremy Max Levin Chairman
Ian Leitch Director-Clinical Research
Annette Leahy Director-Clinical Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTHEA LIMITED-35.91%211
MODERNA, INC.-45.59%55 697
LONZA GROUP AG-20.04%48 457
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.29%40 781
SEAGEN INC.-10.76%25 335
CELLTRION, INC.-8.84%19 427