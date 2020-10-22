Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
2.38 AUD   -0.42%
OPTHEA : Cleansing Notice
PU
12:45pOPTHEA : Proposed issue of Securities - OPT
PU
12:45pOPTHEA : Appendix 2A
PU
Opthea : Cleansing Notice

10/22/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

19 October 2020

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, North Tower, Rialto

525 Collins Street

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Opthea Limited ACN 006 340 567 (ASX Code: OPT) (Opthea) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Opthea has today issued 68,506,400 fully paid ordinary shares in Opthea (Shares) in accordance with the announcements made by Opthea on 19 October 2019.

Opthea advises as follows:

  1. the Shares have been issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. as at the date of this notice, Opthea has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Opthea; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. as at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours sincerely,

Mike Tonroe

Company Secretary

Opthea Limited

Opthea Limited, Suite 0403, Level 4, 650 Chapel Street, South Yarra, Victoria 3141, Australia

A.C.N. 006 340 567 l Telephone: +61 3 9826 0399 l Website: www.opthea.com

Disclaimer

Opthea Limited published this content on 18 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 16:44:03 UTC

