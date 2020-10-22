Opthea : Cleansing Notice

19 October 2020

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Opthea Limited ACN 006 340 567 (ASX Code: OPT) (Opthea) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Opthea has today issued 68,506,400 fully paid ordinary shares in Opthea (Shares) in accordance with the announcements made by Opthea on 19 October 2019.

Opthea advises as follows:

the Shares have been issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; as at the date of this notice, Opthea has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Opthea; and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

