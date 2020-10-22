Opthea : Proposed issue of Securities - OPT

Proposed issue of securities

OPTHEA LIMITED

New announcement

Monday October 19, 2020

A placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued n/a Unquoted warrants exercisable for NASDAQ listed American 936,700 Depositary Shares OPT ORDINARY FULLY PAID 68,506,400 Proposed +issue date Monday October 19, 2020

