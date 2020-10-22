Opthea : Proposed issue of Securities - OPT

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
OPTHEA LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday October 19, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
n/a
Unquoted warrants exercisable for NASDAQ listed American
936,700
Depositary Shares
OPT
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
68,506,400
Proposed +issue date
Monday October 19, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
OPTHEA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
32006340567
1.3
ASX issuer code
OPT
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday October 19, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
+Security holder approval
|
Monday October 12, 2020
|
Actual
-
Approval received/condition met?
Yes
Comments
Security holder approval was obtained at the annual general meeting of Opthea on 12 October 2020 in respect of the proposed issue of Shares.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
OPT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
68,506,400
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
USD - US Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
USD 13.50000
AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security
19.080000
FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate):
AUD 1.00
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate
USD 0.70754717
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Unquoted warrants exercisable for NASDAQ listed American Depositary Shares
+Security type
Other
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
936,700
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes
