OPTHEA LIMITED    OPT   AU000000OPT2

OPTHEA LIMITED

(OPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
2.38 AUD   -0.42%
OPTHEA : Cleansing Notice
PU
OPTHEA : Proposed issue of Securities - OPT
PU
OPTHEA : Appendix 2A
PU
Opthea : Proposed issue of Securities - OPT

10/22/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

OPTHEA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday October 19, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Unquoted warrants exercisable for NASDAQ listed American

936,700

Depositary Shares

OPT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

68,506,400

Proposed +issue date

Monday October 19, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

OPTHEA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

32006340567

1.3

ASX issuer code

OPT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday October 19, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

+Security holder approval

Monday October 12, 2020

actual?

Actual

  • Approval received/condition met?

Yes

Comments

Security holder approval was obtained at the annual general meeting of Opthea on 12 October 2020 in respect of the proposed issue of Shares.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

OPT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

68,506,400

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

USD - US Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

USD 13.50000

AUD equivalent to issue price amount per +security

19.080000

FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate):

AUD 1.00

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate

USD 0.70754717

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Unquoted warrants exercisable for NASDAQ listed American Depositary Shares

+Security type

Other

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

936,700

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Opthea Limited published this content on 18 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 16:44:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
