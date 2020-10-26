ASX Release

27 October 2020

Opthea Receives A$8.5m R&D Tax Incentive

Melbourne, Australia; 27 October 2020 - Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announces it has received a A$8.5 million research and development (R&D) tax credit from the Australian Taxation Office. The cash incentive is for research and development costs incurred in the 2019/2020 financial year, and represents the amount disclosed in the company's audited financial statements at 30 June 2020.

The R&D tax incentive credit relates to both Australian and eligible overseas expenditure for the development of Opthea's lead candidate OPT-302. The R&D Tax Incentive is as an Australian Federal Government program under which companies can receive cash incentives for 43.5% of eligible research and development expenditure.

Dr Megan Baldwin, CEO & Managing Director of Opthea commented "This R&D tax incentive credit of A$8.5 million further strengthens our balance sheet as Opthea prepares to initiate patient recruitment into pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of OPT-302 in wet AMD early in 2021."

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Opthea's lead product candidate OPT-302 is being developed for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to achieve broader inhibition of the VEGF family, with the goal of improving overall efficacy and demonstrating superior vision gains over that which can be achieved by inhibiting VEGF-A alone.

