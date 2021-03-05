Opthea : Change of Director's Interest Notice - MS

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity: Opthea Limited

ABN 32 006 340 567

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Michael Sistenich Date of last notice 19 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd (IB AU NOMS RETAILCLIENT DRP): Michael Sistenich is closely related to the beneficiary of the account. Gachis Advisory Pty Ltd: Michael Sistenich is closely related to the beneficiary of the account. Date of change 4 March 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 520,178 ordinary shares fully paid. 1,000,000 unquoted options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.48, expiring on 7 March 2021, granted under the NED Plan. 1,500,000 unquoted options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.855, expiring on 29 November 2022, granted under the NED Plan.

Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 712,919 ordinary shares fully paid Number disposed nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Unquoted options exercised on a cashless basis at $0.48 per ordinary share. No. of securities held after change 1,233,097 ordinary shares fully paid. 1,500,000 unquoted options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.855, expiring on 29 November 2022, granted under the LTIP. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Exercise of unquoted options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? N/A If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

