OptiBiotix Health : Groundbreaking LPLDL® cholesterol study nominated for NutraIngredients award

OptiBiotix Health Plc ('OptiBiotix'), a global market leader in microbiome modulation technology in the life sciences industry, has been nominated for a prestigious NutraIngredients award.

The award is in the Nutrition Research Project category, recognising the company's groundbreaking study on the cholesterol lowering efficacy of Lactobacillus plantarum. The double-blind independent study, which found LP LDL ® showed statistically significant reductions in LDL cholesterol in as little as three weeks, was carried out by the University of Roehampton.

The online awards ceremony, now in its 8th year, will be held Wednesday 4 May at 4pm CET. Judging the finalists to pick a winner is a collection of leading lights from the nutrition industry.

Welcoming the news, OptiBiotix R&D director Dr Sofia Kolida, who co-authored the study, said, "Despite established pharmacological approaches providing effective cholesterol control, cardiovascular disease is still the world's number one killer. We know that adherence to cholesterol medication can be as low as 50% for primary CVD prevention. Current approaches can be limited by a number of factors, including side effects.

"This is only increasing the importance of side-effect-free methods which can effectively supplement current strategies. This latest independent study demonstrates the direct impact LP LDL can have on heart health, including total cholesterol, LDL, non-HDL cholesterol, and apolipoprotein B. We are delighted that our industry peers have recognised this with a NutraIngredients award nomination."

The study, which has huge implications in the fight against coronary heart disease (CHD), is the third LP LDL human intervention following studies carried out by the Universities of Reading (2017) and Pavia (2020). The latest study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Functional Foods, was part of a six-week double-blind human intervention. Volunteers were randomly assigned to a course of 4×109 CFU per day of LP LDL , or a placebo. The volunteers who took LP LDL showed statistically significant reductions in LDL cholesterol as early as three weeks into the course.

This year is not the first time OptiBiotix have been nominated for a prestigious NutraIngredients award. In 2018, their weight loss prebiotic Slimbiome won the Ingredient of the Year: Weight Management award.

For more information, visit OptiBiotix at www.optibiotix.com.