  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  OptiBiotix Health Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPTI   GB00BP0RTP38

OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC

(OPTI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:06:05 2023-03-15 am EDT
11.00 GBX   -2.22%
10:36aOptiBiotix Health completes third human study for SlimBiome drug
AN
02/21OptiBiotix appoints CEO Stephen O'Hara as CEO of subsidiary
AN
02/21OptiBiotix Health Chief to Assume CEO Role at Unit
MT
OptiBiotix Health completes third human study for SlimBiome drug

03/15/2023 | 10:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - OptiBiotix Health PLC on Wednesday said it has completed its third human study for its SlimBiome weight-loss drug.

The York, England-based probiotics developer tackling obesity, cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle conditions said the trial showed a significant reduction of 15% in the insulin response when compared to sugar alone.

The company noted that the drug also reduced feelings of hunger and increased feelings of fullness, creating a trend for a lower desire to eat when compared to sugar.

SlimBiome said the trial indicates SlimBiome's ability to moderate the pace of ingestion of a large amount of sugar by reducing the insulin response, which in turn is linked to increased levels of fullness.

The company said consumer product reviews showed the drug leads to reduced snacking and lower food intake, leading to average weight loss of 1.2 kilogrammes per week.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen O'Hara said: "This recent study on SlimBiome is one of three independent human studies which all show an ability to reduce hunger and food cravings leading to a reduction in food intake and weight loss."

New pharmaceutical and consumer interest in weight loss, he added, suggests "that hunger free dieting is now a consumer choice and that the use of SlimBiome by itself or its incorporation into food or snack products can help customers manage weight loss by reducing food intake without hunger and food cravings."

OptiBiotix shares fell 2.2% to 11.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC -2.22% 11 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
