OptiBiotix Health completes third human study for SlimBiome drug

(Alliance News) - OptiBiotix Health PLC on Wednesday said it has completed its third human study for its SlimBiome weight-loss drug.

The York, England-based probiotics developer tackling obesity, cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle conditions said the trial showed a significant reduction of 15% in the insulin response when compared to sugar alone.

The company noted that the drug also reduced feelings of hunger and increased feelings of fullness, creating a trend for a lower desire to eat when compared to sugar.

SlimBiome said the trial indicates SlimBiome's ability to moderate the pace of ingestion of a large amount of sugar by reducing the insulin response, which in turn is linked to increased levels of fullness.

The company said consumer product reviews showed the drug leads to reduced snacking and lower food intake, leading to average weight loss of 1.2 kilogrammes per week.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen O'Hara said: "This recent study on SlimBiome is one of three independent human studies which all show an ability to reduce hunger and food cravings leading to a reduction in food intake and weight loss."

New pharmaceutical and consumer interest in weight loss, he added, suggests "that hunger free dieting is now a consumer choice and that the use of SlimBiome by itself or its incorporation into food or snack products can help customers manage weight loss by reducing food intake without hunger and food cravings."

OptiBiotix shares fell 2.2% to 11.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

