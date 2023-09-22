(Alliance News) - OptiBiotix Health PLC on Friday said it has reached an agreement to launch its own brands of SlimBiome, GoFigure, and Snacksmart products online with Boots UK Ltd.

OptiBiotix is a York, England-based life sciences company, which develops edible compounds to tackle chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes. Its shares were up 19% to 26.79 pence each in London on Friday morning.

The products are set to be launched in the first quarter of 2024, with a potential store launch in May.

Boots is one of the largest retailers in the UK and Ireland with 58,000 employees in 2,200 shops across the UK and Ireland and reported revenue of GBP6.5 billion in 2022. Its parent company is Illinois, US-based retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Stephen O'Hara said: "This is a first step in building our brand presence with major retailers to support brand awareness and sales growth. OptiBiotix is now building a multichannel presence with major online (Amazon) and in store retailers both nationally (Holland and Barrett, Boots) and internationally (Apollo Pharmacies: India; Nahdi Pharmacies: Saudi Arabia) which will increase brand credibility and awareness."

