OptiBiotix appoints CEO Stephen O'Hara as CEO of subsidiary

(Alliance News) - OptiBiotix Health PLC on Tuesday said that Rene Kamminga, Chief Executive Officer of subsidiary OptiBiotix Ltd, will leave the business next week Tuesday.

The York, England-based probiotics developer tackling obesity, cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle conditions announced it appointed its CEO Stephen O'Hara as CEO of the subsidiary.

O'Hara "will lead a minor restructuring of the business," OptiBiotix added.

Optibiotix shares were 2.8% lower at 12.89 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

