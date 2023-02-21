Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. OptiBiotix Health Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPTI   GB00BP0RTP38

OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC

(OPTI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:07:28 2023-02-21 am EST
12.89 GBX   -2.75%
09:16aOptiBiotix appoints CEO Stephen O'Hara as CEO of subsidiary
AN
02:42aOptiBiotix Health Chief to Assume CEO Role at Unit
MT
2022OptiBiotix raises GBP500,000 to fund direct-to-consumer product model
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OptiBiotix appoints CEO Stephen O'Hara as CEO of subsidiary

02/21/2023 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - OptiBiotix Health PLC on Tuesday said that Rene Kamminga, Chief Executive Officer of subsidiary OptiBiotix Ltd, will leave the business next week Tuesday.

The York, England-based probiotics developer tackling obesity, cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle conditions announced it appointed its CEO Stephen O'Hara as CEO of the subsidiary.

O'Hara "will lead a minor restructuring of the business," OptiBiotix added.

Optibiotix shares were 2.8% lower at 12.89 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC
09:16aOptiBiotix appoints CEO Stephen O'Hara as CEO of subsidiary
AN
02:42aOptiBiotix Health Chief to Assume CEO Role at Unit
MT
2022OptiBiotix raises GBP500,000 to fund direct-to-consumer product model
AN
2022OptiBiotix Health Plc announced that it has received £0.5 million in funding
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Alternative Income assets rise; Ironveld signs deal
AN
2022OptiBiotix Health gets approval to sell products in Saudi Arabia
AN
2022OptiBiotix Health Plc Announces Exclusive Distributor Nahdi Medical Co Has Received App..
CI
2022OptiBiotix Health Plc Announces Additional New Health Claims for SlimBiome Containing P..
CI
2022Optibiotix Health : Results Report
PU
2022Earnings Flash (OPTI.L) OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH Reports H1 EPS GBX4.15
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,21 M 2,66 M 2,66 M
Net income 2021 6,26 M 7,53 M 7,53 M
Net cash 2021 1,19 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 33,4x
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
OptiBiotix Health Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stephen Patrick O'Hara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Kingsley Collingbourne Chief Financial Officer
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Non-Executive Chairman
Sofia Kolyda Executive Director & Research Director
Sean Michael Christie Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC0.00%15
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.78%79 910
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.69%75 497
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.44%36 845
BIONTECH SE-7.72%33 687
GENMAB A/S-5.88%25 965