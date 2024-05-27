Regulated Information: EU Regulation 596/2014 - Acknowledgement

Optima bank S.A. (henceforth the "Bank"), following relevant notifications received on 24 May 2024 from Mr. Panagiotis Gavriilidis, Head of Treasury, hereby announces that on 23 May 2024, Mr. Gavriilidis, bought 10 futures at a total transaction value of €11,365.

Mr. Gavriilidis is subject to the obligation to disclose his transactions involving shares issued by the Bank in accordance with Article 19 of EU regulation 596/2014.

