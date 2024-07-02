Regulated Information: EU Regulation 596/2014 - Acknowledgement

of Transactions

Optima bank S.A. (henceforth the "Bank"), following relevant notifications received on 1 July 2024 from Mr. Ioannis Parnis, Head of human resources of the Bank, hereby announces that on 1 July 2024, Mr. Parnis, sold 3,000 shares at a total transaction value of €36,476.40.

Mr. Parnis is subject to the obligation to disclose his transactions involving shares issued by the Bank in accordance with Article 19 of EU regulation 596/2014.

Maroussi, 2 July 2024

Optima bank S.A.

