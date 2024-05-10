Optima Bank SA is a Greece-based company primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Company serves both individuals and legal entities and offers banking services, such as opening accounts, providing loans and accepting deposits, as well as brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company operates in Greece and has more than 25 branches, located in Psychiko, Ilioupoli, Aghia Paraskevi, Maroussi, Abelokikpi, Nea Smirni, Paleo Faliro, Kalithea, Kalamaria, Panepistimiou, Chalandri, Nikea, Korinthos, Ano Patissia, Glyfada, Tsimiski, Kifissia, Piraues, Nea Ionia, Evosmos, Peristeri, Egaleo, Pagrati, Kolonaki, Heraklion and Larissa. The Company's segments include Banking activities, Treasury activities, Brokerage activities and Others.

Sector Banks