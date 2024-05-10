Financial Calendar 2024 Update

Optima bank S.A. updates its financial calendar for 2024:

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

Announcement of FY 2023 financial results and analysts conference call

Tuesday, April 9th , 2024

Release of the FY 2023 Annual Financial Report

Tuesday, May 21st, 2024

Announcement of Q1 2024 financial results and analysts conference call

Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

Annual general meeting of shareholders

Tuesday, June 25th ,2024

Ex-dividend date*

Wednesday, June 26th , 2024

Record date - 2023 dividend*

Monday, July 1st ,2024

Payment of 2023 dividend*

Optima bank S.A.

  • Registration Number of Hellenic Business Registry: 003664201000 Tax Registration No: 099369013 Athens Tax Office for Sociétés Anonymes 32 Aigialeias & Paradissou Str. 15125 Maroussi Greece
  • Τ: +30 210 8173000 F: +30 210 8173101 E: hello@optimabank.gr

optimabank.gr

Thursday, August 1st, 2024

Announcement of H1 2024 financial results and analysts conference call

Tuesday, November 12th, 2024

Announcement of 9M 2024 financial results and analysts conference call

  • The above mentioned dates regarding dividend distribution are subject to approval by the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders, following relevant proposal of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Optima bank S.A. reserves the right to change the aforementioned dates, following relevant and timely notification of the public.

Maroussi, May 10th , 2024

