Financial Calendar 2024 Update
Optima bank S.A. updates its financial calendar for 2024:
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
Announcement of FY 2023 financial results and analysts conference call
Tuesday, April 9th , 2024
Release of the FY 2023 Annual Financial Report
Tuesday, May 21st, 2024
Announcement of Q1 2024 financial results and analysts conference call
Thursday, May 23rd, 2024
Annual general meeting of shareholders
Tuesday, June 25th ,2024
Ex-dividend date*
Wednesday, June 26th , 2024
Record date - 2023 dividend*
Monday, July 1st ,2024
Payment of 2023 dividend*
Optima bank S.A.
Thursday, August 1st, 2024
Announcement of H1 2024 financial results and analysts conference call
Tuesday, November 12th, 2024
Announcement of 9M 2024 financial results and analysts conference call
- The above mentioned dates regarding dividend distribution are subject to approval by the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders, following relevant proposal of the Board of Directors of the Bank.
Optima bank S.A. reserves the right to change the aforementioned dates, following relevant and timely notification of the public.
Maroussi, May 10th , 2024
Optima bank S.A.
