492,000 Warrants of Optimi Health Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-FEB-2024. These Warrants will be under lockup for 1096 days starting from 25-FEB-2021 to 26-FEB-2024.

Details:
All securities of an issuer owned or controlled by a Principal (as defined in NP 46-201) must be placed in escrow at the time the issuer distributes its securities or convertible securities to the public by prospectus pursuant to an initial public offering.