Optimi Health Corp. is a Canada-based company. The Company is a drug manufacturer and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply psychedelic substances, such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and natural, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-grade psilocybin, psilocin, and other psychedelic substances, some being synthetically formulated, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on domestic and international health and wellness markets. The Company owns approximately 20,000 square feet of technologically cultivation and analytical facilities. It also invests in in providing the supply of synthetic and natural psychedelics to the international market. The Company operates as a supplier of drug and nutraceutical products serving health food distributors, and drug developers and patients regulated by Health Canada.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers