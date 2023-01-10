Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Optimi Health Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPTI   CA68405H1001

OPTIMI HEALTH CORP.

(OPTI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59:59 2023-01-10 pm EST
0.2450 CAD   +4.26%
2022Optimi Health : Year-End Letter to Shareholders
PU
2022Optimi Health Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Optimi Health Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Optimi Health Announces Re-Appointments to Board of Directors

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Mr. Bryan Safarik, Mr. Jacob Safarik, Mr. Jon Schintler, Mr. Dane Stevens, and Mr. JJ Wilson have been re-elected to the Board of Directors following the Company’s Annual General Meeting held January 9, 2023. The Company would like to thank departing director Mr. Michael Stier for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Optimi shareholders also re-appointed Smythe LLP as auditor and re-approved the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin and MDMA cultivator in North America.

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Kydd
Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (902) 880 6121

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”) that relate to Optimi’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “expects,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecast,” “projection,” “strategy,” “objective,” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements pertaining to activities proposed to be conducted under the Company’s approved Health Canada dealer’s licence and associated business related to Psilocybin, Psilocin, other psychedelic substances, some being synthetically formulated, and Optimi’s plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “Forward‐Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual information Form dated January 12, 2022, and other continuous disclosure filings available under Optimi’s profile at www.sedar.com. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement.

Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


All news about OPTIMI HEALTH CORP.
2022Optimi Health : Year-End Letter to Shareholders
PU
2022Optimi Health Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Optimi Health Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Optimi Health Announces Closing of Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
2022Optimi Health Corp. announced that it has received CAD 1.85 million in funding
CI
2022Alberta Puts Patients First By Regul : Optimi Health
GL
2022Alberta Puts Patients First By Regul : Optimi Health
GL
2022Optimi Health, ATMA Journey Centers To Proceed With Phase I Natural Psilocybin and MDMA..
GL
2022Optimi Health, ATMA Journey Centers To Proceed With Phase I Natural Psilocybin and MDMA..
AQ
2022Optimi Health, ATMA Journey Centers To Proceed With Phase I Natural Psilocybin and MDMA..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,08  0,06  0,06 
Net income 2022 -7,35 M -5,48 M -5,48 M
Net cash 2022 1,73 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 289 422 204x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart OPTIMI HEALTH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Optimi Health Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William J. Ciprick Chief Executive Officer
Jacob Safarik Chief Financial Officer & Director
John James Wilson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Safarik Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jonathan Schintler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPTIMI HEALTH CORP.2.17%15
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.3.34%24 665
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-3.33%24 024
CHEWY, INC.1.19%16 989
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.6.72%10 708
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.6.79%10 279