Optimi Health Enters Into International Collaborative Research and Supply Agreement With Promises Innovative Recovery Center

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into its first international psilocybin supply agreement with Promises Innovative Recovery (“PIR”).



Through founders Pamela and Gary Roberts, the renowned Florida-based Social Impact Organization provides expert substance abuse, addiction, and mental health services to treatment centers through its comprehensive and exceptional intensive outpatient protocol.

Further, PIR is a globally minded medical, research, and educational center focusing on preventative healthcare, precision medicine, and innovative treatments, including psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and plant-based therapeutics.

The Company, along with licensed cannabis producer Castle Rock Farms Inc., a Princeton, British Columbia-based subsidiary of BC Green Pharmaceuticals Inc. (‘BC Green’), will be collaborating with PIR and Knowde Group, Inc., a Global Contract Research Organization and Life Sciences Consultancy, on the establishment of a Center of Excellence in Costa Rica devoted to scientific research, therapeutic discovery, and advancing techniques in psychedelic-assisted mental health treatments utilizing both cannabis and psilocybin.

Following recent regulatory advancements in Costa Rica surrounding the medicalization of cannabis, Optimi is pleased to support PIR’s work with the Costa Rican government to establish a medicinal and therapeutic psychedelic research framework in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders.

“The need for a safe, consistent supply of psilocybin for scientific research and better health outcomes are not limited to Canada,” said Optimi Health CEO Bill Ciprick. “As we look to the international research and commercial landscape for psilocybin, we are now presented with the opportunity to both supply and participate in the establishment of a ground-breaking research center whose work will translate to very real, lived advancements in patient care.”

Bryan Safarik, Chief Operations Officer of BC Green, added that “the leadership of the Costa Rican government, and Promises Innovative Recovery, is an excellent chance for industry stakeholders to move forward in partnership and good faith with national health authorities. It is our sincere hope that this collaboration, beginning with research and medical tourism, will lead to a more complete regulatory framework for the widespread medicinal implementation of cannabis and psychedelic therapeutics.”

Promises Innovative Recovery Co-Founder, Gary Roberts, is meeting with Costa Rican officials and interested stakeholders this week to discuss the licensed framework.

“Our agreement with Optimi and BC Green instantly validates the quality and scale of supply required to support a future medicinal and therapeutic framework in Costa Rica,” said Roberts.

Roberts also lauded Optimi and BC Green’s expertise working within Health Canada’s Special Access Programme (SAP), a regulated model accessed by Canadians facing serious or life-threatening illnesses.

“We have an opportunity to build a clinically validated, compassionate access framework, much like the SAP model in Canada, that would put Costa Rica’s psychedelic medical tourism industry in a league of its own. Our strategic partners, Knowde Group, are leaders in this sector and will be providing the clinical and regulatory guidance to accomplish this. There are tremendous benefits in this space, and we are looking forward to exploring them together.”

Appointment of Chief Science Officer

Optimi is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Science Officer, Mr. Justin Kirkland, to the PIR Medical & Clinical Advisory Board. Justin will join a team of leading experts in the development of treatment protocols, identify research priorities, and help form the broader group of advisors and on site medical team.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and other psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin and MDMA cultivator in North America.

ABOUT BC GREEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

BC Green is a farm, family, and brand operating in the beautiful Okanagan-Similkameen Valley. With its specialized cultivation facility based in Princeton, B.C., christened ‘Castle Rock Farms,’ BC Green is on a mission to transform the legal cannabis market through the cultivation of a diverse range of Premium-Grade, GMP-certified cannabis, offering industry-leading quality to clients and partners.

ABOUT PROMISES INNOVATIVE RECOVERY

Founded by Gary and Pamela Roberts, Promises Innovative Recovery was established to provide innovative therapies, including plant-based medicine and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, to support patients in their recovery journey from mental health conditions, brain injuries, and addictions. PIR offers end-to-end support for community members, including medical delivery of innovative therapeutics, facilities for licensing entities conducting clinical trials, and education for medical professionals with the opportunity for hands-on training.

ABOUT KNOWDE GROUP, INC.

Knowde Group, Inc. is a female founded and led, hybrid Global Contract Research Organization and Life Sciences Consultancy committed to the advancement of emerging biotech and progressive therapeutics™. Incorporated in Canada and the United Kingdom, Knowde Group is a leader in cannabinoid and psychedelics research and project development. With support ranging from preclinical modelling, access to capital, Phase I – IV clinical trials and commercialization, Knowde Group understands the unique needs of novel life science and technology companies navigating today’s competitive market. Knowde Group is proud to be Promises Innovative Recovery’s Strategic Partner in the development and execution of this project.

