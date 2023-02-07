Advanced search
    OPTI   CA68405H1001

OPTIMI HEALTH CORP.

(OPTI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:58:14 2023-02-07 pm EST
0.2500 CAD    0.00%
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Optimi Health submits clinical trial application after developing proprietary MDMA drug: Mugglehead Magazine

02/07/2023 | 04:44pm EST
Author: Rowan Dunne, Mugglehead Magazine

Vancouver-based Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) has submitted a clinical trial application after successfully producing the first batch of a novel variety of MDMA designated as "OPTI-MHCL."

The company said on Tuesday that it applied for the clinical trial and the proprietary new drug variation will enable it to become the number-one supplier of MDMA worldwide.

The news follows Australia announcing that it will be allowing the use of MDMA for medical purposes.

Optimi's new drug will be used for clinical studies and treating patients authorized to access the psychedelic through Health Canada's Special Access Program and Australia's new Authorized Prescriber Scheme which comes into effect in July.

The upcoming study will be conducted in partnership with Calgary's psychedelic therapy company, Atma Journey Centers

The clinical trial will also involve the study of a psilocybin extract the company has developed and Optimi has announced that it will be hosting an informative webinar about OPTI-MHCL on February 9.

Read more: Australia re-classifies MDMA and psilocybin to be prescribed as medicine

Read more: PharmAla Biotech gets Health Canada approval to export large MDMA shipment to the U.K.

Optimi's Chief Science Officer Justin Kirkland also says the OPTI-MHCL MDMA that has been produced so far has a 99 per cent purity level.

"I am proud to say that we now have an optimized route for the delivery of MDMA using our own in-house technology which guarantees stable production and quality. We feel our proprietary MDMA is the way of the future, and this unique offering can position us as the number one supplier globally," said Kirkland.

Optimi's CEO Bill Ciprick says the demand for high-grade MDMA is continuing to increase as the American Food and Drug Administration gets closer to approving the use of the psychedelic for the treatment of PTSD.

The recently developed prescriber scheme coming into effect this summer in Australia is another catalyst for accelerating MDMA production as well, according to Ciprick.

Optimi's stock price increased by 4 per cent on Tuesday to $0.26 on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Source: Mugglehead Magazine

Attachments

Disclaimer

Optimi Health Corp. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 21:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
