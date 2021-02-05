OptimizeRx : Corporate Presentation

Log in
NASDAQ:OPRX

A Digital Health Platform

Corporate Presentation

January 2021

Physician

Communications

PatientAdherence Engagement

© Copyright OptimizeRx, Inc. 2021 & 2020. All rights reserved

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

NASDAQ : OPRX

This presentation has been prepared by OptimizeRx Corporation ("we," "us," "our," "OptimizeRx" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision.

The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'strategy,' 'future,' 'likely,' 'goal,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the

date the statement was made. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our acquisition of RMDY Health and CareSpeak Communications, the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans relating to the development of new products or services, and our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, competition within the industries in which we operate, the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions and developments, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, maintaining our intellectual property rights and litigation involving intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and economic developments, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This presentation may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the Appendix.

© Copyright OptimizeRx, Inc. 2021 & 2020. All rights reserved. 012521

2

2

OptimizeRx Is

Nation's largest

Multiple Physician

Expanded TAM

Connecting Care

A Digital Health

Point-Of-Care

and Patient

With New Solutions

Between Physicians

Company

Communication

Communication

And Patients

Platform for

Solutions

Life Science

Companies

~$43m

$703m

70+

60%

60+

370+

Revenue1

Market Cap2

Number of

Physician

Number of

EHR & ePrescribe

(2020E)

Employees

Reach

Clients

Platforms

1.

Guidance issued on January 25, 2021

3

2.

Market cap as of January 25, 2021.

OPRX Benefits

Customers Reach patients

and providers digitally

Physicians

Therapeutic knowledge,

Industry connectivity enabling affordability

Patients

Affordability, adherence, virtual care

Our Customer

80%

Top 50

Pharma Brands

86%

Renewal Rate

4

Improving Healthcare for the Good of All Stakeholders

Affordability

Adherence

&

Care

NASDAQ : OPRX

Reaching Providers & Patients

Digital Communication Pathways

Keeps Getting More Difficult

Continue To Grow

500+

55%

100%

90%

5.9 hrs

94%

EHRs =

Limit rep

Increase in

U.S. physicians

Avg. daily

U.S. consumer

fragmentation

access5

FDA approvals4

using EHR daily1

EHR use2

mobile phone use3

  1. U.S. Adoption of Electronic Health Records Nears 100 Percent, https://www.eweek.com/it-management/u.s.-adoption-of-electronic-health-records-nears-100-percent​
  2. Tethered to the EHR: Primary Care Physician Workload Assessment Using EHR Event Log Data and Time-Motion Observations and Allocation of Physician Time in Ambulatory Practice: A Time and Motion Study in 4 Specialties,

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28893811​

3. https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2019/02/05/smartphone-ownership-is-growing-rapidly-around-the-world-but-not-always-equally/​

5

4. https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/drug-development/new-drugs-2018/97/i3

5. ZS's 2017 AccessMonitorTM and AffinityMonitorTM Findings.

OptimizeRx:

A Digital Health Platform

Pharma

370+

EHRs

MedTech

300m+

Mobile

Devices

Payers

& Providers

NASDAQ : OPRX

60%

Prescribing

Physicians

66%

Insured

Patients

6

6

Connecting Care - Throughout the Journey

From Physician Awareness To Patient Adherence

NASDAQ : OPRX

SYMPTOM

AWARENESS

DIAGNOSIS

Target

messages to providers at precise decision points in the clinical workflow

TREATMENT SELECTION

Support access and adherence as early in the patient journey as possible

PRESCRIBING

Digital health tools

provide simple

enrollment in

financial and Hub support programs so more patients start and stay on therapy

ADHERENCE

Digital health tools provide education, relevant support, and messaging to patients and caregivers, so they stay on treatment

20

relevant visits

a day vs 6.4 / month

Up to

60%

monthly script increases when using the platform

520% ROI

average on Pharma- sponsored financial support programs

7

Strong Financial Momentum

Q3 2020 Results

Annual Revenue Growth & Outlook1

$millions

$10.5

Record Revenue

~$43

Million

Up 110% vs Q3-19

$6.0

Gross Profit

Million

Up 99% vs Q3-19

$24.6

$12.0

Cash & Cash Equivalents (No debt)

$21.2

Million

@ September 30, 2020

$21

Total Value of Enterprise-

$12.1

Million

Level Engagements

$X.X

$6.5

$7.2

$7.8

Million

$4.7

$2.0

$1.1

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20E

NASDAQ : OPRX

Expect Q4-20 record revenue of ~$16M, up 117% vs. Q4-19, with positive net income

Began 2021 with ~$170M Sales Pipeline

Seeing continued shift toward enterprise-level engagements that generate recurring revenue streams

8

1) Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 expectation issued and only effective on January 25, 2021.

Key Takeaways

HIGHLY SCALABLE PLATFORM

Current Commercial

High existing

team has $100m run

network capacity

rate ability

LARGE & EXPANDING MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Electronic prescribing

Consumer demand -

adoption

billions and growing

Digital enablement

NASDAQ : OPRX

PROVEN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

Clients are multi-

Secure, compliant,

billion-dollar

scalable (AWS,

companies

HITRUST, HIPPA)

SUSTAINABLE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

Direct integrations

Meaningful to all

stakeholders

  • Deep pharma relationships

9

Appendix

Key Stats

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial

Measures (Unaudited)

Case Studies

News Coverage

10

10

Key Stats (NASDAQ:OPRX)

NASDAQ : OPRX

Stock Price (1/26/21)

$47.80

52 Week Low-High

$6.50 - $48.38

Avg. Vol. (3-mo.)

156,864

Shares Outstanding

15.1M

Public Free Float (est.)

96.5%

Institutional Holdings

65.6%

Insider Holdings

3.5%

Market Cap

$722M

Enterprise Value

$710M

Net Revenue ttm @ 9/30/20

$34.3M

Gross Profit ttm

$20.0M

Net Loss ttm

$5.5M

Non-GAAP Net Income ttm

$0.1M

Cash @ 9/30/20

$12.0M

Total Assets

$55.1M

Total Debt

$0.0M

Total Liabilities

$8.5M

Full-time Employees

70

1) Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 expectation issued and only effective on January 25, 2021.

ttm = trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020. mrq = most recent quarter as of September 30, 2020.

ACV = average contract value; proposals for enterprise-level engagements.

Sources: Company, BigCharts.com and Yahoo!Finance.

For definition of non-GAAP Net Loss and reconciliation to GAAP, see end of this presentation.

Annual Revenue Growth & Outlook1

$Millions

~$43

Expect Q4-20 record revenue of ~$16M, up 117% vs. Q4-19, with positive net income

$24.6

$21.2

$12.1

$7.8

16 17 18 19 20E

11

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP

Financial Measures (Unaudited)

NASDAQ : OPRX

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

The company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, non-cash lease expense, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cashflow of the company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that excludes non-cash expenses allows

For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(282,894)

$

(1,570,942)

$ (3,564,293)

$ (1,157,796)

Depreciation, amortization, and non-cash

lease expense

523,420

320,055

1,563,883

745,928

Stock-based compensation

756,437

590,244

2,391,619

1,769,720

Income or loss related to the fair value of

contingent consideration

110,390

(280,000)

140,390

(25,000)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

1,107,353

$

(940,643)

$ 531,599

$ 1,332,852

for meaningful comparisons between the company's core business operating results and those

of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the company's own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The company's non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The company's non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table, "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures," included on this page, provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS for the three months and nine months periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.07

$

(0.07)

$

0.04

$

0.10

Diluted

$

0.07

$

(0.07)

$

0.03

$

0.10

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

14,900,971

14,146,489

14,726,534

12,996,590

Diluted

15,996,241

14,146,489

15,640,050

13,952,330

12

Real Results: Oncology

THE CHALLENGE

A specialty treatment received recent approval for a new indication.

Providers needed a way to learn about the updated treatment profile and more information about the new use case.

NASDAQ : OPRX

OPRX SOLUTION

• Create a profile of providers most likely to need / prescribe the new treatment for their patients to ensure that the most relevant physicians would receive the most updated information.

• Provide a channel to deliver clinically-

relevant educational information directly within the provider's EHR

PROVIDERS:

3x

• Gained a better understanding of the treatment

• Seeing the new clinical information within their

EHR were 3x more likely to prescribe the

treatment, indicating it was a better way to receive

updated information.

13

Real Results: Diabetes

THE CHALLENGE

A new T2 Diabetes therapy entering the market faced tough challenges to patient uptake:

  • Undesirable method of administration
  • Challenging side-effect profile

NASDAQ : OPRX

OPRX SOLUTION

Therapy on-boarding and adherence support via:

  • Co-paycard activation mechanism
  • Mobile distribution of educational
    information, emotional support content, nutrition tips, and more via mobile device
  • Capture and deliver self-reported
    patient experience information for physicians

PATIENT:

  • Concern about managing injections dropped by 66%

%

Concern about side effects dropped

by half

91

(self-reported) adherence to therapy

of 91%

14

In the News

NASDAQ : OPRX

OptimizeRx launches TelaRep, on-demand virtual consults with medical science liaisons to help prescribers with specialty drugs.

  • Circle Square

...it's beneficial to have timely

outbreak updates inputted directly into EHR systems. And digital health firm OptimizeRx is doing just that...

  • Business Insider

OptimizeRx is using its digital network, technology platform, and partnerships to provide CDC alerts as a public health service.

  • TechRepublic

The Americas' Fastest Growing

Companies 2020. #282

  • Financial Times

OptimizeRx has launched a free interactive text message alert program available to the general public that delivers COVID-19 information issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- BenefitsPro

Patients and practitioners alike are realizing how important it is to be able to communicate digitally, and they're seeing that this kind of communication is possible.

- Virsys12.com

15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

OptimizeRx Corporation published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 22:12:13 UTC.


