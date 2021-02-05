OptimizeRx : Corporate Presentation

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This presentation has been prepared by OptimizeRx Corporation ("we," "us," "our," "OptimizeRx" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision.
The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'strategy,' 'future,' 'likely,' 'goal,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the
date the statement was made. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our acquisition of RMDY Health and CareSpeak Communications, the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans relating to the development of new products or services, and our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, competition within the industries in which we operate, the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions and developments, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, maintaining our intellectual property rights and litigation involving intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and economic developments, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
This presentation may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the Appendix.
Tethered to the EHR: Primary Care Physician Workload Assessment Using EHR Event Log Data and Time-Motion Observations and Allocation of Physician Time in Ambulatory Practice: A Time and Motion Study in 4 Specialties,
messages to providers at precise decision points in the clinical workflow
TREATMENT SELECTION
Support access and adherence as early in the patient journey as possible
PRESCRIBING
Digital health tools
provide simple
enrollment in
financial and Hub support programs so more patients start and stay on therapy
ADHERENCE
Digital health tools provide education, relevant support, and messaging to patients and caregivers, so they stay on treatment
20
relevant visits
a day vs 6.4 / month
Up to
60%
monthly script increases when using the platform
520% ROI
average on Pharma- sponsored financial support programs
7
Strong Financial Momentum
Q3 2020 Results
Annual Revenue Growth & Outlook1
$millions
$10.5
Record Revenue
~$43
Million
Up 110% vs Q3-19
$6.0
Gross Profit
Million
Up 99% vs Q3-19
$24.6
$12.0
Cash & Cash Equivalents (No debt)
$21.2
Million
@ September 30, 2020
$21
Total Value of Enterprise-
$12.1
Million
Level Engagements
$X.X
$6.5
$7.2
$7.8
Million
$4.7
$2.0
$1.1
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20E
Expect Q4-20 record revenue of ~$16M, up 117% vs. Q4-19, with positive net income
Began 2021 with ~$170M Sales Pipeline
Seeing continued shift toward enterprise-level engagements that generate recurring revenue streams
8
1) Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 expectation issued and only effective on January 25, 2021.
Key Takeaways
HIGHLY SCALABLE PLATFORM
• Current Commercial
• High existing
team has $100m run
network capacity
rate ability
LARGE & EXPANDING MARKET OPPORTUNITY
•
Electronic prescribing
• Consumer demand -
adoption
billions and growing
•
Digital enablement
PROVEN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY
• Clients are multi-
• Secure, compliant,
billion-dollar
scalable (AWS,
companies
HITRUST, HIPPA)
SUSTAINABLE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE
• Direct integrations
• Meaningful to all
stakeholders
Deep pharma relationships
9
Appendix
Key Stats
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial
Measures (Unaudited)
Case Studies
News Coverage
10
10
Key Stats (NASDAQ:OPRX)
Stock Price (1/26/21)
$47.80
52 Week Low-High
$6.50 - $48.38
Avg. Vol. (3-mo.)
156,864
Shares Outstanding
15.1M
Public Free Float (est.)
96.5%
Institutional Holdings
65.6%
Insider Holdings
3.5%
Market Cap
$722M
Enterprise Value
$710M
Net Revenue ttm@9/30/20
$34.3M
Gross Profit ttm
$20.0M
Net Loss ttm
$5.5M
Non-GAAP Net Income ttm
$0.1M
Cash @ 9/30/20
$12.0M
Total Assets
$55.1M
Total Debt
$0.0M
Total Liabilities
$8.5M
Full-time Employees
70
1) Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 expectation issued and only effective on January 25, 2021.
ttm = trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020. mrq = most recent quarter as of September 30, 2020.
ACV = average contract value; proposals for enterprise-level engagements.
Sources: Company, BigCharts.com and Yahoo!Finance.
For definition of non-GAAP Net Loss and reconciliation to GAAP, see end of this presentation.
Annual Revenue Growth & Outlook1
$Millions
~$43
Expect Q4-20 record revenue of ~$16M, up 117% vs. Q4-19, with positive net income
$24.6
$21.2
$12.1
$7.8
16 17 18 19 20E
11
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP
Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures.
The company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, non-cash lease expense, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cashflow of the company.
Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that excludes non-cash expenses allows
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net loss
$
(282,894)
$
(1,570,942)
$ (3,564,293)
$ (1,157,796)
Depreciation, amortization, and non-cash
lease expense
523,420
320,055
1,563,883
745,928
Stock-based compensation
756,437
590,244
2,391,619
1,769,720
Income or loss related to the fair value of
contingent consideration
110,390
(280,000)
140,390
(25,000)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
1,107,353
$
(940,643)
$ 531,599
$ 1,332,852
for meaningful comparisons between the company's core business operating results and those
of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the company's own core business operating results over different periods of time.
The company's non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The company's non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.
The table, "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures," included on this page, provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS for the three months and nine months periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.07
$
(0.07)
$
0.04
$
0.10
Diluted
$
0.07
$
(0.07)
$
0.03
$
0.10
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
14,900,971
14,146,489
14,726,534
12,996,590
Diluted
15,996,241
14,146,489
15,640,050
13,952,330
12
Real Results: Oncology
THE CHALLENGE
A specialty treatment received recent approval for a new indication.
Providers needed a way to learn about the updated treatment profile and more information about the new use case.
OPRX SOLUTION
• Create a profile of providers most likely to need / prescribe the new treatment for their patients to ensure that the most relevant physicians would receive the most updated information.
• Provide a channel to deliver clinically-
relevant educational information directly within the provider's EHR
PROVIDERS:
3x
• Gained a better understanding of the treatment
• Seeing the new clinical information within their
EHR were 3x more likely to prescribe the
treatment, indicating it was a better way to receive
updated information.
13
Real Results: Diabetes
THE CHALLENGE
A new T2 Diabetes therapy entering the market faced tough challenges to patient uptake:
Undesirable method of administration
Challenging side-effect profile
OPRX SOLUTION
Therapy on-boarding and adherence support via:
Co-paycard activation mechanism
Mobile distribution of educational
information, emotional support content, nutrition tips, and more via mobile device
Capture and deliver self-reported
patient experience information for physicians
PATIENT:
Concern about managing injections dropped by 66%
%
•
Concern about side effects dropped
by half
91
•
(self-reported) adherence to therapy
of 91%
14
In the News
OptimizeRx launches TelaRep, on-demand virtual consults with medical science liaisons to help prescribers with specialty drugs.
Circle Square
...it's beneficial to have timely
outbreak updates inputted directly into EHR systems. And digital health firm OptimizeRx is doing just that...
Business Insider
OptimizeRx is using its digital network, technology platform, and partnerships to provide CDC alerts as a public health service.
TechRepublic
The Americas' Fastest Growing
Companies 2020. #282
Financial Times
OptimizeRx has launched a free interactive text message alert program available to the general public that delivers COVID-19 information issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- BenefitsPro
Patients and practitioners alike are realizing how important it is to be able to communicate digitally, and they're seeing that this kind of communication is possible.
- Virsys12.com
15
